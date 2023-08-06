5 bold predictions for the Eagles after first week of training camp

The Eagles have completed one week of training camp practice, and they’ll host a rabid fan base during an electric open practice at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night.

Philadelphia is loaded on offense, and Sean Desai is retooling the defense into a physical, versatile, and efficient unit.

The Birds will start preparation for the Ravens on Tuesday, and the roster could have an overhaul after Josh Sills’ return and K’Von Wallaces’ emergence.

With Week 2 of practice set to begin, we’re looking at five bold predictions.

We predict the Eagles’ top pass rusher won’t play a down or see any significant action until the regular season opener.

Reddick is nursing a groin injury, and although he’s not sitting in to make a case for his contract, he’s hell-bent on having a tremendous year, and an injury would ruin any chance of the Brinks truck getting back up.

We predict Swift will have 200+ touches this season, with the talented running back serving as Jalen Hurts’ new security blanket on third downs, and obvious passing situations.

RB depth chart

With D’Andre Swift serving as a hybrid WR/RB, look for the Eagles to keep five running backs on the roster.

Swift and Penny have a history of injury, while Nick Sirianni loves what Trey Sermon brings.

K'Von Wallace

Wallace has had a breakout summer, and his emergence will cost Terrell Edmunds or Justin Evans their job.

Philadelphia has Mekhi Garner and Tristin McCollum as potential developmental prospects for the safety position.

With Sydney Brown emerging, the Eagles could proceed with a core of Wallace, Brown, and Reed Blankenship.

Eagles O-Line

