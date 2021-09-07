5 bold predictions for the Colts in 2021

The Indianapolis Colts are set to make their debut for the 2021 season this week when they host the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium for a Week 1 matchup.

With the season finally arriving after what seemed to be a long offseason, it’s time to make some bold predictions for the Colts in 2021. For some, bold predictions are simply a chance to throw outlandish takes at a wall while being protected by the notion that the predictions are unlikely to come true.

That’s not really what we’re going to do here. Are these takes likely to happen? Probably not. However, we can still see a path to them being a part of the range of outcomes by season’s end.

Here are five bold predictions for the Colts entering the 2021 season:

Carson Wentz wins Comeback Player of the Year

Why this is bold: Other players like Dak Prescott and Saquon Barkley are widely regarded as better candidates for the award. The season ahead for Wentz is going to be interesting. Some have Wentz listed as one of the best candidates for the Comeback Player of the Year while others are predicting his decline will continue despite the change of scenery. Both outcomes are realistic. Wentz could improve back to his steady play thanks to reuniting with Frank Reich and the improvements made in his mechanics. Or Wentz really could be fading into the black hole of irrelevant quarterbacks in the NFL. But we'll start these on a positive note. For Wentz to be the Comeback Player of the Year, a lot has to go right for him. He's going to need a season like 2018 when he was uber-efficient and productive in the touchdown column (2017 was more of an outlier than a realistic outcome). This means he'll need a lot of help from players like Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell and T.Y. Hilton when he returns from the injured reserve list.

Jonathan Taylor leads NFL in rushing

Why this is bold: Most have Nick Chubb, Dalvin Cook or Derrick Henry predicted to lead the league in rushing. It won't be easy, but Taylor could do it. The second half of the 2020 season showed us that Taylor has the capabilities of being in a league by himself when it comes to running the football. Over the final five games of the regular season (Weeks 13-17), only Derrick Henry had more rushing yards than Taylor. The pace he was on probably isn't sustainable. But if Taylor can find more consistency throughout the season, no one would be surprised if he was the NFL's rushing king.

Colts win 12 games

Why this is bold: Most have the Colts projected for 8-10 wins. The Colts are one of the more frustrating teams when it comes to projecting their win total for the 2021 season. If all goes well and with a little bit of luck, 12 wins isn't outside the realm of possibilities. At the same time, disaster could strike and the Colts finish as a six or seven-win team. The Colts would need everything to go right for them this year with injuries, COVID-19 issues and performance. But if it does wind up being one of those variant seasons, 12 wins wouldn't be all that shocking.

Mike Strachan outproduces Zach Pascal

Why this is bold: Pascal is currently higher on the depth chart. This is pretty bold. Pascal has been one of the more consistent producers for the Colts over the last two seasons. Strachan only has an impressive preseason under his belt after being drafted in the seventh round back in April. But Carson Wentz has shown he loves to target the big bodies on the outside. If Strachan can push Pascal for his role as WR4 (when Hilton returns), it's possible the rookie outproduces. It would take a lot of quick development on Strachan's part, but his size and athleticism shouldn't be understated.

DeForest Buckner wins DPOY

Why this is bold: Most have Aaron Donald projected to win DPOY. It won't be easy to topple the greatness that Donald has shown throughout his Hall of Fame career. But Buckner has emerged as one of the best pass-rushing defensive tackles in the NFL. He already broke the franchise record for sacks in a single season by a defensive tackle. Now, he has a chance to take that even further. Buckner will probably need to lead all defensive tackles in sacks to even be considered for this award. For that to happen, he will need other pass rushers like Kwity Paye and Ben Banogu to emerge in order to take some pressure off Buckner while allowing him to see more more one-on-one situations.

