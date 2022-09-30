5 Bold predictions as Browns look to advance to 3-1 vs. Falcons

We are now just two days away from gameday as the Cleveland Browns are set to travel to take on the Atlanta Falcons. In search of a 3-1 start for the second time in year three of the Kevin Stefanski era, this should be a game in which the offense can move the football at will.

The Falcons, sitting at 1-2 on the season, are more efficient offensively than many would think. Rookie wide receiver Drake London has been among the best offensive rookies to start their careers this year, Kyle Pitts has been a threat when utilized, and veteran hybrid player Cordarelle Patterson is third in the league in rushing.

Neither defense has proven to be capable of effectively getting off of the field either. We may see some fireworks in this one. Getting ready for the game, however, here are five bold predictions as the Browns and Falcons prepare for battle.

David Njoku eclipses the 100 yard receiving mark

We finally got the David Njoku game that we all thought was going to become a common occurance after the Browns parted ways with three players who mucked up the middle of the field a year ago. After the departures of Austin Hooper, Jarvis Landry, and Rashard Higgins had the tendency to clog up concepts a year ago in the short game, and with their departure the Browns have been able to spread out their passing attack a bit more.

Njoku’s numbers have increased each and every week through three games in 2022, including a massive performance of 89 yards and a touchdown. On the day he caught 9-of-10 targets from Brissett. Expect this volume to be the norm moving forward for the young tight end.

Against the Steelers, Njoku was able to body nickel cornerbacks and seperate, exploit the seam with his explosive vertical, and rack up athletic yards after the catch. The pay day that Njoku received is worth it almost exclusively based on the rare breed of athlete he is at his size.

As his production relative to targets was extremely efficient over the past two seasons, Njoku is proving the Browns right now that he is seeing a larger volume of targets. That continues this week.

Njoku goes for 100 yards receiving. Book it.

Alex Wright racks up his first career sack

The third rounder out of UAB has not gotten home yet as he attacks off the edge, but the bold prediction here is that he racks up his first career sack against the Falcons. His coaches have raved about his development, his improvements on the field have been linear, and this is the week he gets home.

The status of both Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney is up in the air, so Wright may just get his second career start this Sunday assuming one or both do not play. With the ability to attack outside-in, the versatility of Wright has put the Browns in a great situation up front.

The offensive front of the Falcons is not the worst unit in the world, but not the best either. They have a top guard in Chris Lindstrom, a veteran at left tackle in Jake Matthews, a former first rounder finally starting to turn a corner in Kaleb McGary. Otherwise they are starting an inexperienced center in Drew Dalman, and a journeyman guard in Elijah Wilkerson.

Wright will have his opportunities to hunt the quarterback with frequency, and if he keeps contain Mariota may just walk right into a sack as well.

The defense finally creates multiple turnovers

The Browns are not doing themselves any favor defensively, but they are also getting quite bitten in terms of turnover luck as well. On the season, the Browns have created just two turnovers: the first on a Grant Delpit interception of Baker Mayfield, then a Jadeveon Clowney strip sack against the Jets.

However, they have seen a handful of footballs that have hit the ground that have bounced back into the laps of the offense. This is the week the turnover luck ends for opposing offenses and the Browns get not one takeaway, but two!

Atlanta is also starting a bridge quarterback right now in Marcus Mariota, but he has not been as protective of the football as Brissett has been for the Browns. On the season, Mariota has already thrown three interceptions and has lost three fumbles as well.

The Browns will have their opportunities to get the football back into the hands of their offense on Sunday.

Nick Chubb continues to lead the NFL in rushing after Week 4 concludes

Nick Chubb currently leads the NFL in rushing, as he has accumulated 341 yards on the ground. He is averaging an astounding five yards per carry as he is finally seeing a share of touches that could put him over the hump. Finishing second in rushing a year ago, Chubb’s volume of carries has always been quite low as the Browns have hoped to preserve his legs long term.

With Jacoby Brissett under center, however, the Browns have rode Chubb a bit more this season, averaging just over 20 carries per game. Now heading into Atlanta for this Week 4 matchup, expect more of the same as the Falcons are an extremely poor defense against the run.

The Falcons currently sit 27th in rush defense DVOA according to Football Outsiders, while the Browns sit as the second-best rushing team offensively using the same metric. The passing defense of the Falcons is not much better, but expect the Browns to be able to control the clock and gash Atlanta in this one.

Cade York bangs home his second game-winning kick in 4 games

With all of the injuries on the defensive side of the football (on an already pedestrian defense), this game has the makings of a sneaky close. The Browns have not historically handled mobile quarterbacks well while Joe Woods has been defensive coordinator, so Mariota has the chance to make life stressful on this unit.

The Browns, however, are scoring points at a high rate (up there with the best offenses in the league). This will allow for them to keep the game close and stay within striking distance throughout this matchup. This smells like another game where rookie kicker Cade York could come away as the hero.

York is still perfect on the season on actual field goal attempts, although he has missed one extra point. Going back to his LSU days, York has the reputation as a kicker with ice in his veins. If the game is going to be decided by the foot of York as the clock ticks down, there is reason to have confidence the Browns come away with a win.

