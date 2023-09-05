5 bold predictions for the Bills offense in 2023

The 2023 NFL season is an important one for the Buffalo Bills offense and the team following two consecutive division-round postseason exits.

But with a replenished roster and high expectations, what might this year hold for players on the Bills offense and the improved position groups collectively? Let’s think boldly.

Here are five bold predictions for the Bills offense in 2023:

Josh Allen Finishes Top Five in Passing Yards

Bills QB Josh Allen was fifth in the league in passing yards by the end of the 2020 season. Could he crack the top five again?

Since coming out of Wyoming, the QB’s arm strength has been touted. And in the final couple of seasons with Brian Daboll’s tenure as the Bills offensive coordinator, we got to see flashes of Josh Allen’s long ball capabilities.

He even had some deep plays last season including a toss halfway down the field to WR Gabe Davis who would take it for 98 total yards for a touchdown.

OC Ken Dorsey and Allen will focus on more pocket passing, and with bolstered receiver and running backs groups, he might do just that. With a focus on adding offensive playmakers around him who can add yards-after-catch capabilities, it could boost passing play yardage further.

If the Bills preseason games were any indication, the former QB Dorsey may be considering drawing up more long-yardage passing plays this season. And with his big arm, we might see big plays downfield from Allen.

He played most of the year with a UCL tear in his throwing elbow, yet both he and the Bills still managed to finish seventh in passing yardage. He did so with a depleted receiver corps in addition to playing through the injury for much of the season, and the team also still was second in the NFL in total yards at season’s end.

While he’s finished no lower than eighth in passing yards and TDs each of the last three seasons, his totals in 2020 (4,544 yards), 2021 (4,407), and 2022 (4,283) suggest he could be in the top mix considering one of the top five statistical QB’s from those years retired (Tom Brady) and another (Joe Burrow) could miss time early this season.

With more weapons on offense, don’t be surprised if 2023 is the year Allen passes his way back into the top five.

Bills have two 1,000+ Yard Receivers

The predictions are called bold for a reason.

Gabe Davis was a highlight of the Bills’ offensive performance in their preseason games, he played with an ankle injury last season he sustained in week 2, and still made the jump from 549 yards in 2021 to 836 in 2022.

In his career, Allen’s had deep threats to make long yardage passes to including John Brown and Emmanuel Sanders, and Davis has taken over that role in the offense.

In the 2020 campaign, slot receiver Cole Beasley had 967 yards behind only WR1 Stefon Diggs’s 1,535. As the team has sought to replace Beasley’s productivity, and since it’s possible a healthy Davis takes the step as a WR2 he was expected to last year to provide Josh Allen with a reliable second target, this could be his best year yet as a pro.

Diggs has averaged over 1,000 yards every season since 2018.

With the surplus of weapons that GM Brandon Beane has added behind Diggs, Davis, and TE Dawson Knox, and the mismatches that more two tight end sets with rookie TE Dalton Kincaid can create, the passing game could open up for the Bills top receivers, creating more opportunities and yards gained.

James Cook Has A Breakout Season

When the Bills used Devin Singletary as their primary back in his rookie season and in the final season with the team, he excelled in their offense.

Singletary had 775 rushing yards in his first year and only started eight of the played in 12 games he played in. Had Singletary played all 16 games, he could have logged 1,000+ yards in his rookie season.

With Singletary departed via free agency, and Cook poised to assume RB1 duties, the second-year back could see even greater productivity in that role should he remain healthy and play in the majority of the Bills games.

Cook was third on the team with 507 rushing yards in his first season, behind QB Josh Allen’s 762 and Singletary’s 819. With Allen looking to pass more and run less, Cook could have a strong performance in 2023.

Rookie Guard O'Cyrus Torrence Starts

One of the brightest spots of training camp has been second-round pick O’Cyrus Torrence, who’s plugged into the Bills offensive line and appears to be ready to play at the pro level.

Time will tell how he handles opposing defenses in regular season play, but he appears to have the momentum to start at right guard in the line rotation.

The guard played with the offensive starters during their opening 12-play, 72-yard scoring drive against the Chicago Bears in the teams’ third and final preseason game.

Don’t be surprised to see him starting with them again in week 1 against the Jets in New Jersey.

Top Three Offense

Buffalo has the deepest offensive group since Josh Allen was drafted, and he’ll finally have weapons in the passing game and backfield that could open the offense up more and create holes and mismatches that he can attack.

The team will also run more 12 personnel (two TEs, two WRs, one RB) packages with rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid, creating plays that opponents aren’t prepared for and have no film of yet.

The Bills’ offensive line also stood more spread apart during the 2022 season than any other NFL O-line, per computer vision, to give Allen room to run if he needed to. By adding guards with better lateral movement this offseason (Connor McGovern, O’Cyrus Torrence,) and starting James Cook at RB1 along with big, new backfield additions Damien Harris and Latavias Murray, the team could see even more productivity with the open lanes that line creates.

Those new additions should create more successful rushing and play-action opportunities, and the chance to continue to remain the NF leader in third-down efficiency.

