5 bold predictions for Bears’ Week 1 matchup vs. Lions

We’re creeping closer to the start of the 2020 Chicago Bears season as they’ll take on their NFC North division rival Detroit Lions at Ford Field beginning at noon CT on Sunday. The Bears are looking to snap an opening-game losing streak that dates back to 2014.

Week One in the NFL is always the most unpredictable and that will not change this year, especially considering the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic that severely limited the preseason. But this game is sure to see some fireworks from both sides.

Here are my five bold predictions for Sunday’s game.

1. The Bears score multiple offensive touchdowns

On the surface, this doesn’t seem like a bold prediction at all. But if you go deeper, you’ll realize the Bears have scored just one offensive touchdown in the last two openers combined under head coach Matt Nagy. The offense tends to start the season slow and I believe that trend gets bucked this year, especially since quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has played lights out against the Lions throughout his career. They will get going earlier, taking some of the pressure off the defense. Not the boldest of claims, but you have to start somewhere.

2. TE Jimmy Graham leads the team in receptions

The Bears completely overhauled their tight end position this offseason after signing Jimmy Graham in free agency and drafting Cole Kmet with their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Both players have earned rave reviews during camp, which is why I believe Graham plays a huge factor in the passing game, grabbing the most receptions for the Bears on Sunday. It’s no secret that the style of offense the Bears run succeeds when the tight end is heavily involved. Trubisky will get to play with his new toy and Graham proves to be worth the signing right out of the gate.

3. Eddie Jackson snags another INT in DET

Over the last two seasons, safety Eddie Jackson has put the Lions away with game-ending interceptions in back-to-back seasons in Detroit. The ball-hawking defender had a pick six against quarterback Matthew Stafford in 2018, showing his impressive ability to read the offense to help put the game out of reach. Last season, he picked off the Lions’ Hail Mary attempt late in the fourth quarter to end any threat of a comeback. The newly-paid safety seems to like the confines of Ford Field and he’ll get another pick at some point during the game.