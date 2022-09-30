5 Bold predictions for Bears vs. Giants

Two very evenly matched teams square off this Sunday when the Chicago Bears visit the New York Giants to see who can be the most unlikely team to start the year 3-1. The Bears are coming off a 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans while the Giants suffered their first loss of the year against the Dallas Cowboys.

Both teams seemingly have the same strengths and weakness as one another, making this a game that should be tight down to the wire. Will the Bears continue their trend of limited passing and utilizing the run? Or will this be the game things finally start to turn around for Justin Fields? Here are our bold predictions ahead of Week 4.

1. Justin Fields doesn't break 200 passing yards yet again

Sep 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) passes in the third quarter against the Houston Texans at Soldier Field. Chicago defeated Houston 23-20. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Sadly, this doesn’t feel like a bold prediction considering it’s happened three weeks in a row now. But in the year 2022, it’s strange to see a quarterback not even clear 200 yards in a game. Fields isn’t throwing a lot and when he is, he’s not accumulating many yards. At some point the trend is going to end and he will start airing things out more but facing a Giants defense that struggles to stop the run, that isn’t happening this week.

Expect yet another low output from Fields with hopes that things will turn around sooner rather than later.

2. Khalil Herbert rushes for 150+ yards for the 2nd week in a row

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 25: Khalil Herbert #24 of the Chicago Bears rushes for a first down in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Soldier Field on September 25, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

It would be a major surprise if David Montgomery is able to suit up for Sunday’s game. Assuming he’s out, that leaves the door wide open for Khalil Herbert to follow up his career day last week with another one. Herbert totaled 157 rushing yards and two scores on just 20 carries. Since the running game is the formula for success, the Bears are going to dial it up again and Herbert will become the first back in franchise history since Walter Payton to post back-to-back games with 150 yards rushing.

Herbert has had great vision since coming into the league. With that, combined with the offensive line’s blocking ability, he’s been virtually unstoppable when given the opportunity. It should be his show on Sunday and he’s going to deliver yet again.

3. Someone not named Justin Fields will throw a TD pass

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy walks on the sidelines during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

It feels like any time the Bears and Giants get together for a game in the Meadowlands, weird things tend to happen. There’s the Devin Hester missed kick return for a touchdown in 2006, Jay Cutler getting sacked nine times in one half in 2010, three total missed extra points by kickers in 2016, and the touchdown run by Akiem Hicks and two-point conversion throw from Tarik Cohen in 2018. Surely we’re in for some more craziness this time around, right?

With the Bears passing woes, I can see them driving down near the goal line and putting the ball in the hands of someone not named Fields to throw a touchdown pass. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has shown a little creativity here and there, but this is where we’ll see the most of the season. The question is, who will it be?

4. The Bears total at least 4 sacks

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, center, runs from Chicago Bears linebacker Robert Quinn (94) and defensive end Dominique Robinson (91) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Through three games, the Bears pass rush has been solid, if unspectacular. With six sacks in three games, they’ve gotten to the quarterback when they have needed to, but it hasn’t been the onslaught like it was last season. Now they’re facing a Giants team that has had their quarterback running for his life far too often.

The Bears haven’t blitzed a ton yet but defensive coordinator Alan Williams hints he has some tricks up his sleeve. They know what Jones can and can’t do and I’m predicting a busy day for the Bears defensive line. Look for them to total at least four sacks on Sunday.

5. Jaquan Brisker gets his first career interception

Sep 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) walks off the field after a win against the Houston Texans at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Bears safeties Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker have had a strong start to the season. Jackson has rediscovered the magic that made him one of the best young safeties just a few years ago and Brisker has been making impactful plays since he was drafted back in April.

When it comes to takeaways, both players have found themselves with the ball in their hands but it’s been Jackson who has come away with multiple interceptions. Now it’s Brisker’s chance. The rookie has been playing all over the field and with Jaylon Johnson likely out again, Brisker will have added responsibilities come Sunday. Facing a below-average quarterback with lackluster weapons is the perfect recipe for him to snag his first interception of his career.

