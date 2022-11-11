5 Bold predictions for Bears vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears welcome in the Detroit Lions to Soldier Field for their first of two matchups of the 2022 season. The Bears (3-6) have dropped two games in a row, but have finally found a potent offense that’s capable of hanging with any team in the league. Meanwhile, the Lions (2-6), righted the ship after a five-game losing streak when they defeated another division rival in the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. Both teams are looking to stay out of the NFC North cellar with a win on Sunday.

This game could feature an explosion of offense. The Bears now have an ability to score points at will and the Lions are racking up a ton of yards when they have the ball. Add in the fact both defense have struggled at points this season and the conditions are right for fireworks on the lakefront. It also makes predicting this game a lot of fun, too. Here are our bold predictions ahead of Bears and Lions.

1. Bears drop 40 points on the Lions

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 06: Darnell Mooney #11 of the Chicago Bears catches a touchdown pass during the first half while defended by Xavien Howard #25 of the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field on November 06, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Let’s keep the good vibes rolling, shall we? The Bears are one of the hottest offenses in the league right now and until they show they’re slowing down, why pick against them? They’re averaging 31.3 points per game over the last three weeks and, frankly, they should have had more. The Lions, meanwhile, have struggled to stop anyone. They’re allowing 29.3 points per game this season, worst in the league. Though they clamped down last week against the Packers, quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially gifted them three picks that could have swung the game an entirely different direction had he not.

The Bears have shown the ability to adjust their game plan and make plays both on the ground and in the air. If their defense can show up with a timely turnover at some point, this score is achievable. The Bears offense is for real and we’re going to see it come to life yet again on Sunday.

2. Bears have 2 players with over 100 yards rushing

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 06: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears runs the ball during the second quarter in the game against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field on November 06, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Bears have had three different 100-yard rushers this season already and it’s only Week 10. They have an elite rushing attack, whether it’s Fields or running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert. They have eclipsed 225 yards on the ground for four straight games, joining the 1976 Pittsburgh Steelers as the only teams to accomplish that feat in the Super Bowl era, according to ESPN. The Bears are dominating on the ground with any one of those three players and this week, two of them eclipse the 100-yard mark.

Fields ran for 178 yards last week, a single-game record for a quarterback. While he may not reach that total again, another 100-yard performance is certainly on the table. Couple that with the Bears running backs and it feels like one of Montgomery or Herbert will find a way to get going. One of them will also gain more than 100 yards on the ground. Detroit can’t stop it, they allow the second-most rushing yards per game with 148.8. Once again, the conditions are right for a big day.

3. David Montgomery scores a touchdown

Nov 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) rushes the ball against Miami Dolphins safety Eric Rowe (21) during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of Montgomery, the fourth-year back’s production has slowed down since the start of the season. Montgomery only has one 100-yard game on the season and just two touchdowns while splitting time with Herbert. It hasn’t been the best year for No. 32 going into a contract year, but the last time he faced the Lions at Soldier Field, he had himself a day. Montgomery scored two touchdowns and ran for 106 yards before exiting with an injury. Now in a rematch, it’s the ideal opportunity to get back on track.

Montgomery will still split carries with Herbert and Fields will continue to have designed quarterback runs. But when the Bears enter the red zone, Montgomery will be the one to carry the load and get his third score of the year. The Lions defense is banged up and his punishing running style can wear players down. It may not be the biggest day for him, but Montgomery finds pay dirt yet again.

4. Chase Claypool leads the Bears in receiving yards

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 06: Chase Claypool #10 of the Chicago Bears runs the ball during the third quarter in the game against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field on November 06, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Chase Claypool, the Bears newest wide receiver, didn’t pop off the stat sheet in his debut last week against the Dolphins. Claypool had just two catches for 13 yards, playing 26 snaps. That limited production was expected, seeing as he had just been acquired via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. But now with more time and reps under his belt, Claypool will take a significant step forward in his second game as a Bear against the Lions.

Despite only catching two passes, Claypool was targeted by Fields six times, tied for second on the team with tight end Cole Kmet. Also keep in mind that two of those targets came on deep shots, one of which resulted in a pass interference call and frankly, the other should have too. There’s little doubt Fields will keep trying Claypool on deep shots and he’s going to come down with them. He’ll be the team’s leading receiver on Sunday with at least one big play as the catalyst.

5. Jared Goff throws multiple interceptions

Dec 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier in his career, Lions quarterback Jared Goff struggled mightily against the Bears, throwing five interceptions between 2018 and 2019. Since then, the veteran has picked himself up and has played better against them, posting a quarterback rating of over 100 in three straight games with no interceptions. But with limited weapons and an opportunistic defense awaiting him, Goff will revert back to his old self and toss at least two picks.

The Bears defense admittedly has been downright bad the last two weeks. They can’t seem to stop anyone through the air or on the ground. They’re going to give up plenty of yards, but that doesn’t mean they can’t take the ball away. This group is still hungry for takeaways and Goff has thrown an interception in all but two of his games this season. With the way the Bears safeties have played for much of the year, expect them to capitalize, even if they do wind up allowing the Lions to drive up and down the field.

