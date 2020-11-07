5 bold predictions for Bears vs. Titans in Week 9

It’s been an eventful week for the Chicago Bears. Mounting injuries on both sides of the ball, positive COVID-19 cases on their offensive line, and the NFL trade deadline came and went, although the team stood pat by not making a deal.

Now, as they try to move forward, they get ready to face the 5-2 Tennessee Titans, who have lost their last two games. The Titans are in a similar position as the Bears, being a team that started out red hot, only to fall back a bit over the last couple of weeks. Which team will rebound to get back in the win column?

More importantly, though, will I be able to get one of my bold predictions right this week? Going 1-4 last week, with the one prediction that was correct being against the Bears as the Saints sacked quarterback Nick Foles five times, I’m feeling more discouraged than usual. But we press on and try to do better this week. Here are my bold predictions when the Bears clash with the Titans.