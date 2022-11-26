5 Bold predictions for Bears vs. Jets

The Chicago Bears return to the east coast for the final time this season when they get set to take on the New York Jets at the Meadowlands. The Bears (3-8) are coming off their fourth loss in a row after dropping a close one to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11. The Jets (6-4) are also reeling, losing a heartbreaker to the New England Patriots and are looking to get back on track to stay in the playoff hunt.

These two teams will probably look much different than what everyone thought they would be just a week ago. A matchup that was set to feature two of the top quarterbacks from the 2022 NFL Draft might be all for not. Zach Wilson was benched after a poor performance was made worse with a terrible press conference. Fields, on the other hand, has been tearing up the league in recent weeks but a shoulder injury could keep him out. But it’s going to take a lot to keep Fields off the field and his status ties into this week’s bold predictions.

1. Trevor Siemian gets the start at QB

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

This probably isn’t the boldest of predictions, but we have to start somewhere. The conversation all week has been surrounding Fields’ ailing left shoulder and whether or not he’s healthy enough to play in this game. Though the Bears are calling it a game-time decision, signs are pointing to Trevor Siemian getting his first start of the year.

Fields hasn’t spoken to the media since Wednesday and admitted he was still in a quite a bit of pain, evening when handing the ball off. He was able to get in a pair of limited practices and likely is chomping at the bit to play. But the Bears coaches will make the smart play and opt to sit him so he can heal up for the final stretch of the season. Siemian doesn’t bring the same excitement Fields does, but it’s the smart play for the long-term future.

2. Siemian gets sacked at least 5 times

Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) throws the ball during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Will this be a revenge game for Siemian, facing one of his old teams from three years ago? It’s doubtful, but anything could happen. First, he’s going to need to avoid a strong Jets pass rush that will be coming after him all day long and that will be a tall task.

The Jets are tied for fourth in the league in sacks per game with 3.2, according to Lineups. The Bears already had trouble with allowing sacks with Fields under center and he’s a magician who can get out of trouble with ease. Siemian isn’t the slowest quarterback in the league, but he’s nowhere close to Fields’ athleticism and he’s going to have trouble escaping the pressure behind a leaky offensive line. It’s going to be a long day in the pocket for the former Northwestern standout.

3. David Montgomery gets his first 100-yard rushing game since Week 2

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 20: David Montgomery #32 of the Chicago Bears runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The last time David Montgomery rushed for over 100 yards in a game, the Bears were a .500 football team and Elon Musk didn’t own Twitter yet. Suffice to say, it’s been a while. The starting back has dealt with injuries and has looked effective in spurts since coming back. But with Siemian likely at the helm and facing a formidable Jets pass defense, the Bears will rely on their running backs more than usual.

Over the course of the last month, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has called for more quarterback runs with Fields, given his blazing speed. That’s not happening with Siemian and the Bears are already down running back Khalil Herbert as well. That leaves Montgomery to shoulder the load. He matched his season high of carries with 17 last week against the Atlanta Falcons so you can expect at least 20 this week. It will be enough to squeak by the century mark for the day.

4. Garrett Wilson has a career day

Sep 18, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (17) celebrates after catching a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

If you were expecting sunshine and rainbows for the Bears in this week’s bold predictions, you might want to look elsewhere. The Bears offense will likely be missing its best player and the defense will be without two of their young building blocks in the secondary. Cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker are both out with concussions, leaving a sizeable hole in the secondary. With Jets backup quarterback Mike White replacing an ineffective and petulant Wilson, coupled with the Bears’ inability to pressure the quarterback and assist their secondary, the door is open for a strong performance from wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

The rookie wide receiver for the Jets was vocal about his displeasure with the team’s performance in their latest loss and should benefit from a quarterback change. Wilson has been the Jets’ top receiver already this season and was likely in for a game big game against a Bears defense at full strength. Without Gordon, who has improved after a rough start to the season, and Brisker, one of the best defensive rookies of the year, Wilson has a chance to have his best day as a pro. He’s eclipsed 100 yards receiving twice on the season already. He’ll go for at least 125 and a touchdown with the best game of his young career.

5. Eddie Jackson gets interception No. 5

Oct 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson (4) intercepts a pass thrown by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (not pictured) during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets need a spark on offense and White very well might be the guy to do it. He flashed at times in 2021 when he was needed, tossing four touchdowns in four games. He also has a knack for turning the ball over, which should be music to Eddie Jackson’s ears.

White has thrown multiple interceptions in three of his four games played in 2021. The only game he didn’t was when he played just 14 snaps before getting injured against the Indianapolis Colts. White takes chances and there are going to be ample opportunities to push the ball downfield. But sure enough, he’ll throw a bad ball or two that allows Jackson to bring it for his fifth of the year. History tells us it’s just a matter of time.

