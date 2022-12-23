5 bold predictions for Bears vs. Bills

The Chicago Bears will be spending Christmas at their home stadium Soldier Field, eagerly awaiting the big man in red to arrive. No, not Santa Claus, but Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills for a Christmas Eve showdown in the frigid elements.

After taking on the NFC’s best in the Philadelphia Eagles last week, they get a turn with one of the AFC’s best in the Bills, who are looking to keep their spot as the top seed with the playoffs just around the corner. The Bears, meanwhile, are playing for pride, development, and even draft at this point as the season draws closer to an end.

With temperatures likely in the single digits come kickoff, this game could become a battle of attrition. But that doesn’t mean we won’t see some impressive individual performances either. Here are our bold predictions for Bears vs. Bills.

1. Khalil Herbert rushes for 100 yards in his return

Oct 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) runs for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

All signs point to running back Khalil Herbert getting his first game action since mid-November this weekend as he’s set to come off injured reserve. Herbert was on a tear before getting hurt, averaging 6.0 yards per carry. The Bills have a strong run defense, but with the Bears missing their top three receivers, they will likely lean on the running game more than usual.

Herbert will still split time with David Montgomery and Fields will of course get his carries in as well, but don’t be surprised to see Herbert break a big run or two to eclipse 100 yards on the ground in his return. Even if he’s playing behind a leaky offensive line.

2. N'Keal Harry sets a career high in receiving yards

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 04: N’Keal Harry #8 of the Chicago Bears makes a catch over Jaire Alexander #23 of the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field on December 04, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Bears are already down Darnell Mooney. They won’t have Chase Claypool for a second week in a row. And now they will be without Equanimeous St. Brown. Those are essentially the team’s top three wideouts and after seeing the receiving corps last week without them, someone is going to need to step up. That’s where N’Keal Harry comes in.

Harry missed last week with a back injury but will return to the field on Saturday. Without Claypool or St. Brown, he becomes the clear X receiver on the outside and should see the most targets he’s had all year. That could mean a career game for him. Harry needs just 73 receiving yards to set a new career high and even going against a solid Bills pass defense, this week is as good as any considering the limitations in weapons.

3. Larry Borom proves to be a capable guard

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 11: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers is defended by Larry Borom #75 of the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 11, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It’s been a rough second season for Larry Borom. The offensive tackle dealt with multiple injuries and saw himself lose the starting right tackle position back in November. But a new opportunity could arise that gives him a second chance on the line. The Bears will be without their two guards, Teven Jenkins and Cody Whitehair due to injuries, and need someone to step up in their absence. Borom could be the answer.

The Bears will likely start Michael Schofield at one of the spots, but the other is up for grabs and Borom could be the next man up. He had experience at guard in college and his frame might actually be more suitable for the position. I believe he gets the start and holds his own, perhaps opening the door for a position switch down the road.

4. Jaquan Brisker will be this week's defensive MVP

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 18: Jaquan Brisker #9 of the Chicago Bears reacts after breaking up a pass during the first half in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field on December 18, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Though the stats won’t show it, the Bears defense played a superb game last week against the Eagles. They bottled Philadelphia’s offense up for most of the first half and did enough to keep them in the game, even if they did let up a few big plays. That same situation might be in play this week against the Bills, who could be overlooking the Bears in favor of the Cincinnati Bengals next week. If so, Jaquan Brisker will be a huge reason why that happens.

With stud rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn out for the season, the Bears once again have a hole in the middle of their defense. Someone who can help fill that void is Brisker, who has been stellar in his first season as well. He’s going to be everywhere on Saturday and should lead the team in tackles. He’ll be counted on to perform at a high level and should be the MVP for the Bears defense as they look to slow down the Bills.

5. Cairo Santos doesn't miss a kick

Dec 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears place kicker Cairo Santos (2) before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The cold will be bitter, the winds will be gusty, and the turf will be stiff on Saturday at Soldier Field. But even with all of those elements in play, there will be no missed field goals or extra points by Bears kicker Cairo Santos.

It hasn’t been the best season for Santos, who is tied with Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph for the most extra point misses with five. Two of those have come in back-to-back weeks. Santos has also missed two field goals, but it’s been the chip shots that have been giving him problems. The veteran kicker claims to have found a solution, however, changing his approach from the right hash mark to the middle. He knows what he’s doing and sounds confident this change is going to solve things. I’m inclined to believe him and predict he won’t have any problems on Saturday.

