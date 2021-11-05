5 bold predictions for Bears’ prime-time matchup vs. Steelers

The Chicago Bears don’t meet up with the Pittsburgh Steelers often since they’re in different conferences. But when they do, interesting things usually take place.

For example, the Bears had two defensive scores in their last trip to Pittsburgh in a 40-23 win. In 2017, they completed one pass to a wide receiver while blowing a 10-point lead in a 23-17 overtime victory.

So what can we expect this year when two below-average offenses face off against one another? I’m going to go out on a limb and say something out of the ordinary.

Here are my bold predictions for this AFC-NFC prime-time showdown between two historic franchises.

The Bears don't score an offensive touchdown...

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Jot this one down as “things I hope don’t happen, but can totally see happening.” I know Justin Fields looked like a true professional quarterback last week and he absolutely took a major step in his development. But he hasn’t been great on the road and in two of the three games he’s started, he’s failed to score an offensive touchdown. Couple that with the Steelers’ top-five defense, as well as the Bears’ recent woes on Monday Night Football and this has the makings of a sluggish offensive day.

Call it a coincidence, call it the Louis Riddick effect, whatever it is, the Bears can’t seem to score points on Monday night lately. During their last two Monday night games in 2020, the failed to score offensive touchdowns in both of them. Unfortunately, I can see that trend continuing.

...But they score a defense or special teams touchdown

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears haven’t been great on offense on Monday nights. But they have produced points thanks to their other two phases. Dating back to their last three meetings on Monday Night Football, the Bears have scored either a defensive or special teams touchdown in each game. Why not bet on them to do it for a fourth time?

This defense was gashed last week against the San Francisco 49ers. It was surprising to say the least, but this group still has a lot of pride and the last time they were utterly embarrassed back in week one, they responded well in the following game. It also happened to include a pick six from Roquan Smith. The Steelers have turned the ball over seven times this season and this defense is going to be hungry to prove last week was an anomaly.

Don’t forget about the return game with Jakeem Grant either. The return specialist isn’t shy about bringing kickoffs out of the endzone and he’s shown a nice burst on special teams. Going up against a team that has surrendered the eighth-most kickoff return yardage, his time could be coming.

Allen Robinson gets going on offense

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

A lot has been made over the last couple of weeks over Allen Robinson’s lack of involvement in the offense. Robinson is averaging just 3.3 catches for 34 yards in each game this season, down significantly from his normal numbers. He and Fields just haven’t been productive together for one reason or another.

Robinson is taking the high road when discussing the matter, but don’t be surprised to see the team make a concerted effort to get the ball more, beginning with this game. The squeaky wheel gets the oil, right? While he won’t have a true breakout game per say, Robinson gets at least six catches for 70-plus yards to get him going. Hopefully it helps Fields become more comfortable targeting him.

David Montgomery makes his return to the field

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Last week, I predicted Larry Borom would make his first career start at right tackle and that wound up coming true. Let’s try it again, but this time with David Montgomery. The bruising runner recently resumed practicing with the team after spending the last four weeks on injured reserve. Montgomery injured his knee against the Detroit Lions after rushing for over 100 yards and two scores. While rookie Khalil Herbert has impressed in his absence, the Bears coaching staff made it clear this is Montgomery’s backfield.

From brief video footage, Montgomery looked sharp in practice and the team already claimed they won’t hold him out a week just to preserve his body heading into the bye week. If he’s ready, he’ll play, and No. 32 seems prepared to play. It also helps he gets an extra day to ramp up his activity. I’m predicting he makes his return and gets at least 15 carries while surrendering some snaps to Herbert.

DeAndre Houston-Carson cements himself as a starting safety

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Earlier, I predicted the Bears would score a defensive or special teams touchdown, yet this might be my boldest prediction of the week. I’ve been high on DeAndre Houston-Carson for some time. Whenever he enters a game, he makes plays. Whether it’s a key interception, pass deflection, or tackle to save a touchdown, DHC is always around the ball in some way, shape, or form. He’ll likely see a lot of time this week with Eddie Jackson still nursing a hamstring injury. But this time, he’s not going to go back to the bench.

DHC has been playing so well and with Tashaun Gipson struggling quite a bit as of late, in addition to being banged up, I think he loses his starting spot. DHC is making waves and currently has the fourth-highest Pro Football Focus grade among safeties in the league. With his production, you can’t simply stash him on the bench and use him just on special teams. He deserves more playing time and I think the Bears will realize that after the bye week. He’s going to have yet another solid game, giving defensive coordinator Sean Desai no choice but to play him more.

