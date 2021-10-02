5 bold predictions: Another big game from Jarrett and Fowler?

The Atlanta Falcons are 1.5-point underdogs for Sunday’s matchup against Washington as both 1-2 teams eye a .500 record. This feels like a game that could go a number of different directions. Can veteran quarterback Matt Ryan outduel unproven Taylor Heinicke, or will Washington’s defensive front be too much for Atlanta’s offensive line to handle?

Here are five bold predictions for the Falcons in Week 4.

Kyle Pitts gets 85+ yards, first career TD catch

As we looked at earlier in the week, Pitts’ production hasn’t been great but has been as good or better than most of the other players selected in the top 10 — outside of Ja’Marr Chase and Penei Sewell. Still, Pitts rebounded from a quiet first three quarters to catch the pass of the game from Matt Ryan in Week 3 to set up a game-winning field goal to defeat the Giants 17-14.

Pitts should have a nice matchup over the middle against Washington’s linebackers and Ryan should be looking his way early and often due to pressure up the middle. Look for Pitts to get close to 100 yards and score his first NFL touchdown on Sunday.

Dante Fowler, Grady Jarrett: 1 sack each

In Week 3, Fowler and Jarrett each had a sack and the duo looks to be building the type of chemistry fans were hoping to see last season. As they say, though, better late than never, and Dean Pees has this defense playing with outstanding effort through three weeks. Against a questionable Washington offensive line and inexperienced quarterback, I expect more of what we saw last week from Fowler and Jarrett in Week 3.

Look for both players to record a sack on Sunday for the second game in a row.

A BIG STOP FROM THE DEFENSE! 📺: FOX | @dantefowler pic.twitter.com/tcdua5NXLy — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 26, 2021

Grady Jarrett out here swimming 💪 📺: FOX | @GradyJarrett pic.twitter.com/ZadFIsmG4O — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 26, 2021

Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Davis: 150 total rushing yards

The Falcons haven’t exactly replicated Arthur Smith’s prior success running the ball, but there are a lot of encouraging signs. Atlanta has successfully used Mike Davis and Cordarrelle Patterson as a thunder and lightning type of running combo. Patterson is elusive and a great change-of-pace runner, while Davis has shown his tough running style makes him hard to bring down.

In Week 4, the Falcons’ RB duo will combine for over 150 rushing yards.

Another "ugly" win for Atlanta

Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees didn’t take kindly to comments he heard on local radio referring to last Sunday’s win as “ugly,” and let it be known at his recent press conference.

#Falcons DC Dean Pees takes no prisoners when addressing the Atlanta media. You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/DsxXgvp6Vu — Kenny G. (@Gritz_Blitz) September 30, 2021

Pees isn’t trying to win a beauty contest, and honestly, Falcons fans will be glad to win another “ugly” game on Sunday and see the team improve to 2-2 on the season. This defense isn’t the most talented and doesn’t have a ton of depth, but they’re scrappy and are getting better each week.

Matt Ryan: 300 passing yards, moves to 6-0 vs. Washington

Matt Ryan

Ryan has played against Washington five times in his career, going 5-0 in those games. After a rocky start in Weeks 1 and 2, Ryan finally played good football in Week 3. His clutch play in the face of intense pressure was the difference down the stretch against New York. Ryan led a game-winning drive that could very well have saved the Falcons’ season.

Look for Ryan to move to 6-0 against Washington on Sunday, and let’s say he will top 300 passing yards for the second time this year.

