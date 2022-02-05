5 bold predictions for Alabama vs. Kentucky

Nate Oats and the Alabama men’s basketball team will look to get back in the win column tonight against the Kentucky Wildcats. Last Saturday, Alabama was able to take down one of the best teams in the country in Baylor, and tonight they will have to opportunity to take down another highly ranked team.

Kentucky sits with an 18-4 overall record and is 7-2 in SEC play which is good enough for second in the conference. Alabama is in desperate need of a win in conference play to avoid falling two games under .500.

Before tip-off, let’s take a look at my five bold predictions for tonight’s contest.

Darius Miles impresses

Jan 19, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Shareef O’Neal (R) guards Alabama Crimson Tide forward Darius Miles (L) during the second half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Bediako plays like a 7-footer

Louisiana forward Dou Gueye (23) defends as Alabama center Charles Bediako (10) drives into the lane during an exhibition game in Coleman Coliseum Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

Alabama Vs Louisiana Exhibition Basketball

The Tide finds its rhythm from the 3-point line

Feb 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) shoots against Vanderbilt Commodores guard D.J. Harvey (5) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Shackelford goes for 25 points or more

Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford (5) lofts a three point attempt against Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) in Coleman Coliseum Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021.

Alabama Vs Auburn Men S Basketball

Alabama upsets the Wildcats

Alabama head coach Nate Oats signals play to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Story continues

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1

1

1

1

1