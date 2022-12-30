5 bold predictions for Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup against Kansas State

Sadly enough Alabama’s 2022 football season will come to an end on Saturday afternoon at the conclusion of the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Although the season has been a slight disappointment, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide can right the ship and end the year on a high note with a victory over the Big 12 champs, the Kansas State Wildcats.

Alabama will be challenged on both sides of the ball by a Kansas State team that plays an old-school, physical style of football which was enough to beat the playoff-bound TCU Horned Frogs.

Here are five bold predictions for the Allstate Sugar Bowl matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Kansas State Wildcats.

Bryce Young throws for four TD's

In what is most likely his final game as a player for the Crimson Tide, I fully expect [autotag]Bryce Young[/autotag] to be at his absolute best. While I believe Alabama will play a very physical game and look to establish the run early, Young will likely end several of those drives with touchdown tosses.

Alabama runs for 200+ yards

I believe Alabama as a staff is looking to find a more physical approach on the offensive side of the ball and that could start Saturday against the Wildcats. Kansas State is a little light along the defensive line with an average weight of just 264 pounds. I expect Alabama to push the Wildcats around between the 20s and surpass the 200-yard rushing mark as a team.

Kendrick Law records his first career touchdown

With Traeshon Holden and JoJo Earle out of the mix, Kendrick Law, who began to see his snaps increase towards the end of the regular season, could play a major role in Alabama’s offense. Look for Law to make a few splash plays for the Crimson Tide offense and score his first career touchdown.

Alabama's defense forces 2+ turnovers

Forcing turnovers has been an issue for the Alabama defense throughout the entire season. A hungry Alabama defense has a chance to make some big plays against the Wildcat offense. A few quarterback pressures could lead to a couple of forced turnovers for the Tide.

Alabama gets a non-offensive touchdown

Part of what has made Alabama’s program so dominant under coach Saban has been the non-offensive touchdowns. Like the forced turnovers, those have just not been there this season for the Crimson Tide. Saturday might prove to be a little different. Can Kool-Aid finally make a house call on a punt return? Can the Tide defense get a scoop and score or a pick-six? We’ll find out soon enough, but I predict we will see at least one of those.

