5 bold predictions for Alabama’s Rose Bowl matchup against Michigan

In about three weeks Nick Saban will lead the Alabama Crimson Tide football team into Pasadena for their College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl.

The contest between the two heavyweight programs is sure to draw one of the largest audiences in college football history and with a spot in the national championship on the line, the stakes are high.

It is hard to imagine this game not delivering an instant classic, but we have also seen some semifinal matchups not go as planned, with one team dominating the other.

As we continue to anticipate the marque matchup, let’s take a look at five bold predictions for Alabama’s Rose Bowl matchup against Michigan.

Alabama holds Michigan running back Blake Corum under 100 rushing yards

Michigan running back Blake Corum has over 1,000 rushing yards this season and has been one of the better backs in the country. Slowing down Corum will be key for the Alabama defense against the Wolverines and I predict Corum is held to under 100 yards on the ground.

Jalen Milroe leads Alabama in rushing yards

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is the X-factor in this game, in my opinion. His running ability has a lot to do with that. Michigan has not faced an athlete at the QB position like Milroe all season and I believe he will present a tremendous challenge for the Wolverines and will lead the Tide in rushing yards.

Alabama forces at least one J.J. McCarthy interception

Alabama has been a stingy defense all season and it appears the secondary for the Crimson Tide has taken it to another level as of late. Look out for Terrion Arnold or Caleb Downs to make big plays in the backend of the defense and force at least one J.J. McCarthy interception.

Amari Niblack is Alabama's leading receiver

Amari Niblack hasn’t had his number called a ton this season, but when given the opportunity, Niblack has made big plays for the Alabama offense. With Michigan primarily focusing on Jermaine Burton and Isaiah Bond, I expect Niblack to have some one-on-one matchups and could potentially be in for a big day.

Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell combine for three sacks

It is safe to say that Michigan has not faced a pass-rushing duo like Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell all season. Turner and Braswell have a combined 17 sacks and more times than not, put a ton of pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Look for Turner and Braswell to feast on the Wolverine tackles and record multiple sacks in the contest.

