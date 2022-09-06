5 Bold predictions ahead of the Bears’ 2022 season

We’re just a few days away from the Chicago Bears beginning the 2022 NFL season when they face off against the San Francisco 49ers on the lakefront. It’s the inaugural campaign for general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus, who are bringing in a new era of Bears football that hopefully results in a Super Bowl victory one day.

Sticking with the 2022 season, however, expectations are low for this year’s group and there’s much uncertainty surrounding a roster that’s been put in the rebuilding category. But uncertainty can also mean unpredictability, which are perfect conditions for bold predictions heading into the season.

1. Cole Kmet has 80+ receptions

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) tries to evade Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) as he runs in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Throughout the offseason, all of the talk has been about the connection between Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney. But don’t discount the chemistry between Fields and his tight end, Cole Kmet. Like Mooney, Kmet was one of the prime targets throughout training camp and the preseason and it’s clear his role has expanded in Luke Getsy’s offense.

Kmet caught 60 passes last year for 612 yards, establishing himself as the No. 2 option in the passing attack in a broken offense. With an identity now in place, expect Kmet to be targeted much more with Fields and contend for the team record of 90 receptions by a tight end, set in 2014 by Martellus Bennett. He’ll need to average just over five catches per game to do just that, but it’s not out of the realm of possibilities.

2. Alex Leatherwood is starting by midseason

Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood sits on the bench during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

You don’t claim a former first-round pick and assume a $5.9 million cap hit just to sit him on the bench for the entire season. The Bears claimed offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood after he was waived by the Las Vegas Raiders. Leatherwood is entering just his second season and even though he struggled as a rookie, he has plenty of upside that is appealing to the Bears. The question is, where will he play?

Leatherwood was drafted as a tackle but might be better suited to play guard. Either way, it would be a major upset if Eberflus didn’t tinker with the offensive line. Players like Teven Jenkins, Larry Borom, and even Cody Whitehair could be in danger of losing a spot to Leatherwood at some point during the season. At this point, I’m banking on that happening.

3. Five players have at least 5.0 sacks

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 13: Trevis Gipson #99 of the Chicago Bears in action against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the preseason game at Soldier Field on August 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Robert Quinn stole the show last season with his improbable 18.5 sacks, setting a new team record. Even though he still has plenty left in the tank and assuming he doesn’t get traded, it’s fair to assume he won’t reach those numbers again in 2022. But that doesn’t mean he and the defensive line can’t have a successful season rushing the quarterback and I believe they will spread the wealth.

Five players will consistently get to the quarterback this season, including Quinn, Trevis Gipson, Dominique Robinson, Al-Quadin Muhammad, and Justin Jones, each recording at least five sacks. Many are veterans who are coming off solid seasons and Robinson, the lone rookie, could surprise on passing downs. The Bears don’t have a ton of depth on their defensive line, but they have enough playmakers to accomplish this feat.

4. Jaquan Brisker is a finalist for DROY

Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) runs on the field during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

When training camp got underway, I predicted Jaquan Brisker would be a finalist for the Defensive Rookie of the Year (DROY) award and after his (limited) preseason, I’m not backing down from that claim. Brisker, drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Penn State, has wowed at every turn. He was flying to the ball during voluntary workouts, training camp, and during the opening preseason game. A hand injury forced him to miss the final two games, but the hype is real heading into the regular season.

Brisker is going to be involved in seemingly every play when the regular season begins. Whether it’s pass breakups, fumble recoveries, interceptions, or clutch tackles, he’s going to become key player on defense quickly. If history is any indication, it’s going to be difficult for a defensive back to win the award. Only two have done it since 2010. But Brisker will at least be a finalist with how well he plays this season.

5. The Bears will beat the Packers in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks to pass before being sacked by Robert Quinn #94 of the Chicago Bears during the first quarter of the NFL game at Lambeau Field on December 12, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

We won’t have to wait long to see if this prediction comes true. The Bears travel north to face the Green Bay Packers in week two, in primetime of course. While the oldest rivalry in the NFL has been a bit one sided as of late, there is reason for optimism for the Bears stealing a victory. Since 1999, the Bears are 4-1 when facing the Packers in Lambeau Field with a new head coach. Dick Jauron, Lovie Smith, Marc Trestman, and John Fox all won their first meeting in Green Bay. Matt Nagy was the lone loser, who had a victory in hand before Aaron Rodgers mounted a major comeback in 2018.

New Bears coaches don’t seem to be afraid of the Packers and if anyone is going to continue that trend, it’s Eberflus. He’s instilling a tough mentality in the Bears and with a Packers team that doesn’t have the same offensive firepower as previous years, this is a game the Bears can take in a slugfest.

