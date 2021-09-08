5 bold predictions ahead of the Bears’ 2021 season

Football is in the air and the Chicago Bears season is just around the corner. All of our most outlandish predictions will finally have a chance to come to fruition this Sunday when the Bears travel to California to take on the Los Angeles Rams in primetime.

We’ve heard it all over the last few months, from experts saying that Justin Fields will light the league on fire when he gets a chance to start, to others believing Jaylon Johnson becomes a top-five cornerback, and everything in between. It’s a great time to have hot takes and outlandish opinions, both good and bad. So why not give you mine? Here are my five bold predictions for the 2021 Chicago Bears.

Andy Dalton gets off to a hot start

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Please don't yell at me for this prediction. It's not a vote against Justin Fields, or a vote really for Andy Dalton. I simply believe that Dalton is going to get off to a pretty hot start, specifically over the first couple of weeks. Aside from one dismal start to the season back in 2017, Dalton has started the season off on the right foot when entering week one as the starter. He's posted a quarterback rating over 100.0 four out of five years since 2015 and averaged a completion percentage of 69%. Furthermore, Dalton has looked pretty sharp in camp on a consistent basis. We didn't necessarily see it in the preseason, in part due to a vanilla game plan from head coach Matt Nagy, but I'm going to predict he shows us all he's not done just yet to start the season. The wheels will likely fall off, just not at the beginning.

David Montgomery breaks 1,500 rushing yards this season

MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

Story continues

Did you know the top-eight single-season rushing leaders for the Bears are all named Walter Payton? For a franchise that's had stellar running backs such as Matt Forte, Thomas Jones, and Neil Anderson, you would think one of those players could have found themselves in the top five, let alone the top eight. I think David Montgomery is the one to get there by rushing for over 1,500 rushing yards this season. This prediction isn't necessarily unique, as ESPN's Jeff Dickerson had a similar prediction recently. But I'll go one step further and say he has the first 1,500-yard season for the Bears since 1985. The former Iowa State Cyclone came on strong to end the season in 2020, averaging 99 yards per game over his last five contests. Montgomery would have had nearly 1,700 rushing yards if that pace kept up for an entire season.- Nagy also finally appears ready to make Montgomery the focal point of the offense, something fans have been pining for since he was drafted in 2019. Nagy said he desired to give his bell-cow back over 20 carries a game and while that seems somewhat unrealistic, it at least shows he understands the importance of relying on Montgomery. A lot is going to depend on the offensive line and if Montgomery can hold up for the season. He has a punishing running style that could wear him down if the carries add up. Still, he's the perfect back to become the first player who isn't named Walter Payton to run for 1,400 yards. The 17th game added to the schedule also helps nudge this in the right direction.

Larry Borom becomes the entrenched starting left tackle

AP Photo/Wade Payne

It's been a long summer for the Chicago Bears offensive line. Injuries have torn apart a unit that was seen as arguably the most improved position group on the team. Rookie Teven Jenkins is out for the majority of the season after undergoing back surgery, leading the team to sign 39-year old Jason Peters off a fishing boat to man the left tackle position. Peters is going to get the start, but like the quarterback position, a rookie could come in and become the entrenched starter. While Jenkins is out, fellow rookie tackle Larry Borom saw time at the position during the preseason and showed he can handle the workload. Though he wasn't perfect, Borom displayed the athleticism needed to be an effective left tackle in the NFL and I believe he'll supplant Peters at some point in the regular season. Not only that, when Jenkins comes back, I think he moves back to right tackle, allowing Borom to stay at the left spot. Jenkins hasn't had the time to learn the position like Borom has and will continue to have as the season progresses. Why move two guys back and forth when you can have one continue to learn his new position with the other moving back to his old one when he's healthy? Too much shuffling on the offensive line impacted the group a great deal in 2020. I can see Nagy and offensive line coach Juan Castillo not rocking the boat, especially if Borom plays well.

Trevis Gipson has 8+ sacks

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Preseason performances should be taken with a grain of salt. We've seen plenty of players light it up in August, only to let down in September. Trevis Gipson doesn't fall under that category, making him a prime breakout candidate in 2021. The 2020 fifth-round pick was mostly a non-factor in his rookie season, seeing seldom playing time behind Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn, and former Bear Barkevious Mingo. He didn't have a preseason to get his feet wet and simply didn't contribute all that much. But Gipson looks bigger this season and tore it up in training camp and the preseason. Gipson finished the preseason with 11 tackles, one sack, a pass defended, and three QB hits. He was a huge factor in the three games and has earned more playing time in the edge rusher rotation. He'll still be behind Mack and Quinn to start, but Quinn could continue to struggle, opening the door for Gipson. Regardless, he's a threat to sack the quarterback and I predict he's going to have over eight sacks over the course of the season. Keep an eye out for No. 99 this fall.

Eddie Jackson makes it back to the Pro Bowl

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Not many players have been more disappointing for the Bears over the last two seasons than safety Eddie Jackson. One game, he's picking off every pass he gets his hands on, the next he's struggling to tackle anyone that comes near him. He even said himself that he had a down year and is looking to rebound. Now under new defensive coordinator Sean Desai, my money is on Jackson returning to his Pro Bowl level. Jackson had some bad luck with penalties in 2020, taking the ball back to the house twice with an interception, only for it to be called back. With Desai at the helm, Jackson should get more opportunities to find the ball in different positions and looks, even potentially getting some points on the board. He still has that nose for the end zone and a pick six can change a game instantly. Aside from that, though, he still needs to show he can improve his tackling in the open field. He's not going to become a sure-fire tackler overnight, but it should be better than last season. Jackson also has familiarity on his side, playing with Tashaun Gipson for the second-straight season. It's something he feels is invaluable, which can only mean good things for the young safety. It feels like we've been saying Jackson's rebound has been coming for years now. It's only been two, but it feels so much longer since he's had no interceptions in 2020 and had just two in 2019. Still, I believe the return to a Vic Fangio-style defense is just what Jackson needs. Well, that and maybe the number change. [listicle id=480028] [listicle id=480034] [listicle id=479990]

1

1

1

1