5 bold predictions ahead of Bears vs. Lions

It’s been a rough week for fans of the Chicago Bears. The national media is lambasting the team, whether it’s that Matt Nagy should have been fired months ago, or suggesting that Justin Fields should force his way out of the city.

There seem to be no answers after the painful 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday and all the hope leading up to Fields’ first start collapsed faster than his pocket during that game. But things could be looking up with the Detroit Lions coming into town.

Though head coach Dan Campbell has his team playing competitive football, the Lions are still 0-3 and can’t put a full game together. This matchup presents the perfect “get right” opportunity for the Bears and when these teams normally face off, some weird stuff goes down. I only hit 1/5 of my bold predictions last week, but I’m feeling confident with this week’s slate.

David Montgomery totals 100+ rushing yards

AP Photo/David Richard

Predicting the Bears to get 100 total yards would be a bold prediction at this point, but I do believe they bounce back, thanks to David Montgomery. If Bill Lazor indeed takes over the play-calling duties, as many assume based on reading the tea leaves, then I expect a ground and pound approach, led by No. 32. They will establish the run against a Lions defense giving up 114.3 yards per game. This team was humbled last week and leaning on the running game is the best way to climb out of that offensive black hole.

Cole Kmet wakes up for a big day

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

We haven’t heard from many offensive players through three weeks of the season, including second-year tight end Cole Kmet. The former Notre Dame standout, who I predicted would have a breakout sophomore season, hasn’t really been involved in the game plan yet. But now facing a Lions team that has surrendered at least 50 yards to opposing tight ends, Kmet is going to get his looks on Sunday. I’m not sure if he’ll find paydirt with a touchdown, like the last time he faced the Lions, but Kmet will rack up at least 50 receiving yards as one of the focal points of the passing attack.

The Bears let up 3+ sacks

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

This is your monthly reminder that bold predictions aren’t always favorable to the Bears. Last week was an absolute circus on the offensive line and the Browns’ front seven had free admission, getting through the turnstiles with ease. While it won’t be as bad this weekend, I don’t think it’s going to get much better. The Lions are averaging 2.7 sacks per game this season, according to Team Rankings. They have also played much better offenses who know how to get their quarterbacks out of the pocket. Detroit’s defense aren’t the pushovers we once knew and I believe they give the Bears’ offensive line a challenge.

NT Eddie Goldman actually plays this week

Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports

You would think this is a layup after he fully participated in practice for the first time this season, but you never know when it comes to Eddie Goldman’s availability. He still has not played a meaningful game for the Bears since the 2019 season finale. Some people put their tin hats on and think he simply doesn’t want to play for Nagy, which I think that’s a far stretch. He’s been hurt trying to come back into football shape. But I think No. 91 is back out on the Soldier Fied turf this weekend, ready to beat up on the Lions interior offensive line.

Jared Goff throws 2 interceptions

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

For a good stretch, Jared Goff struggled mightily against the Bears during the 2018 and 2019 season when he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams. He did improve in 2020, but is now on the Lions and returns to Soldier Field for the first time since that fateful 2018 game when he threw four interceptions in the bitter cold. The weather isn’t going to be much kinder to him as the forecast calls for a significant chance of rain. Goff struggled in the wet conditions in Green Bay earlier this year and facing a pretty solid Bears defense isn’t going to do him any favors. I’m betting the pass rush to get to Goff, causing him to turn the ball over not once, but twice on Sunday afternoon.

