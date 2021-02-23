5 Blackhawks games impacted as NHL announces schedule changes for 2020-21 season

NHL announces 5 Blackhawks schedule changes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NHL announced a significant amount of schedule changes on Tuesday and five Blackhawks games were impacted:

Blackhawks at Tampa Bay scheduled for Saturday, March 20 has been moved from a 6 p.m. to 3 p.m. start.

Blackhawks at Carolina, originally scheduled for Feb. 20, has been moved to Thursday, May 6 at 6 p.m.

Blackhawks at Nashville, originally scheduled for April 4, has been moved to Monday, April 19 at 7 p.m.

Blackhawks vs. Dallas, originally scheduled for May 6, has been moved to Sunday, May 9 at 6 p.m.

Blackhawks vs. Dallas, originally scheduled for May 8, has been moved to Monday, May 10 at 7 p.m.

With the schedule changes, the Blackhawks' regular season is now scheduled to wrap up on May 10. It was originally supposed to end on May 8.

