5 Bills to watch on Christmas Eve vs. the Bears

The Chicago Bears are getting their fill of elite competition this holiday season. Last weekend, they faced off the NFC’s best in the Philadelphia Eagles. This week, it’s the AFC-best Buffalo Bills in a game that could feature frigid temperatures and snowy conditions.

Not only will the Bears (3-11) need to battle the elements, but they have to contend with a loaded Bills (11-3) roster that is looking to hold onto the top seed in the AFC. Like the Eagles, they’re dangerous on both offense and defense and are well coached in all phases of the game.

Here are five Bills players we’ll be watching on Saturday when they face the Bears.

1. QB Josh Allen

Sep 20, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) signals prior to the play against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears missed out on playing against Josh Allen in 2018 when he was still a raw rookie quarterback. Four years later, he’s evolved into one of the best in the league, boasting a rocket arm and mobility in the pocket despite being 6-foot-5 and nearly 240 pounds. Allen has 3,857 passing yards with 30 touchdowns on the season, while also totaling 705 rushing yards with six scores.

He’s one of the most dangerous quarterbacks out there and like Hurts, can beat you in different ways. The defense will have their hands full with him this weekend.

2. WR Stefon Diggs

Dec 17, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou (28) tackles Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) after a catch in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Bears fans remember the days when Stefon Diggs would torch their defense back when he was a member of the Minnesota Vikings. Since he was traded to the Bills, however, he’s taken his game to a new level playing with Allen. Diggs is in the midst of his third season in a row with more than 1,200 yards receiving and has double-digit touchdowns for the second season in a row.

He’s far and away Buffalo’s top offensive weapon, but hasn’t topped 100 receiving yards in over a month. This could be a big week for him facing a Bears secondary that, while playing well against the Eagles receivers, still allowed A.J. Brown to total 181 yards receiving.

3. G Ryan Bates

Nov 15, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Ryan Bates (71) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Remember the Ryan Bates saga? For a couple weeks earlier this offseason, Bears fans were dialed in on the restricted free agent guard, believing he would be coming to Chicago to fill the vacancy at right guard. But after the Bears signed him to an offer sheet, Buffalo made a surprising move and brought him back.

Things seemed to work out in the Bears’ favor, though. Teven Jenkins filled the spot and has played exceptionally well with a Pro Football Focus grade of 80.0. Comparatively, Bates is graded at 60.2 but has played well as of late. Assuming he’s able to play with his ankle injury, Bears fans can see what they almost had at guard.

4. LB Tremaine Edmunds

Nov 6, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back James Robinson (23) carries the ball as Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) pursues during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills defense took a hit when they lost Von Miller for the season due to a torn ACL, but they still have talented linebackers, including Tremaine Edmunds. The former first-round pick has been a solid contributor for the Bills and is looking for his fifth season in a row with over 100 tackles. He has 86 total tackles, including five for a loss, one sack and four passes defensed.

The other reason to watch Edmunds? He will be a free agent at the end of the year and at just 24 years old, could be a target for the Bears to consider. He won’t command as much money as Roquan Smith and could fill the role nicely, perhaps playing next to Jack Sanborn in 2023?

5. CB Tre'Davious White

Dec 17, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a pass for a touchdown against Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (27) in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills secondary has a good mix of veterans and younger players, notably safety Jordan Poyer and rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam. But one name that has been missing for most of the year is former All-Pro Tre’Davious White, who recently returned from a torn ACL. White hasn’t had the same success as he’s used to having from previous years as he continues to shake off some rust, but he’s coming off a game in which he had three passes defensed against an elite Dolphins receiving corps.

White could have a big game going against a Bears receiving corps that lacks the top-end talent like Miami or the New York Jets. It will be interesting to see how often he’s tested.

