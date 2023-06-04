5 Bills returning from injury heading into 2023 season

The Buffalo Bills and every NFL team make additions to their roster every offseason via free agency and the draft.

But there’s another place where players are added to the roster from: The injury report.

Several key players went down for the Bills in 2022. Next year, a couple of headline players and important role players alike will be back in the fold.

Here’s a quick rundown of players who will be back in action again:

OL Tommy Doyle

Injured reserve: Week 4

S Micah Hyde

(Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

Injured reserve: Week 3

S Damar Hamlin

Injured reserve: Week 14

DE Von Miller

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Injured reserve: Week 12

OL Alec Anderson

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Injured reserve: Week 17

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire