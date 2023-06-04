5 Bills returning from injury heading into 2023 season
The Buffalo Bills and every NFL team make additions to their roster every offseason via free agency and the draft.
But there’s another place where players are added to the roster from: The injury report.
Several key players went down for the Bills in 2022. Next year, a couple of headline players and important role players alike will be back in the fold.
Here’s a quick rundown of players who will be back in action again:
Scroll to continue with content
OL Tommy Doyle
Injured reserve: Week 4
S Micah Hyde
Injured reserve: Week 3
S Damar Hamlin
Injured reserve: Week 14
DE Von Miller
Injured reserve: Week 12
OL Alec Anderson
Injured reserve: Week 17