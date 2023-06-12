5 Bills position battles to keep an eye on

The Buffalo Bills offseason is in full swing, and so are the team’s position battles.

While many of the starting positions are secured, others have some healthy competition that could see changes in who takes the field at the top of their respective positional depth chart and rotation group.

A flush of new faces via free agency and this year’s draft, along with second-year pros, are looking to earn playing time when the regular season begins.

With that, here are five Bills position battles to keep an eye on…

Running Back

Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

The Bills appear ready to hand RB1 duties to second-year running back James Cook following the departure of Devin Singletary in free agency.

That didn’t stop GM Brandon Beane from adding Damien Harris and Latavius Murray to the depth chart, however, between Cook and last season’s trade deadline acquisition, Nyheim Hines.

The running backs group depth is greater than in years past under head coach Sean McDermott, and figures to have Cook and Hines as the hybrid receiving backs in addition to carries, with Harris and Murray as the bigger-bodied backs.

Even James Cook’s Brother Dalvin could be an option as he’s been released from the Vikings, is free to sign with a new team, and has expressed interest in the Bills.

It will be interesting to see how the younger Cook adjusts to RB1 responsibilities in his second year as a pro, and which backs will be the primary and secondary options. As well as whether offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey can incorporate the run more cohesively as part of the offense.

Offensive Line

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

A primary focus of GM Brandon Beane at the conclusion of the 2022 NFL season was to add talent to the trenches with the goal of protecting QB Josh Allen.

And Beane did just that, drafting and signing multiple multi-position players to compete for the starting five and rotation spots on the offensive line.

One position group that’s particularly interesting is at left guard, where new additions Connor McGovern, David Edwards, and Nick Broeker now make up the depth chart. While McGovern figures to be the favorite here, all three players can play multiple positions, meaning if one or more of them is showing themselves to be the better option as a starter than another player, they could earn the job at the left guard position and others as well.

The Bills will go with the best starting five from their position battles.

And on that note, at right guard starter Ryan Bates will have 2023 second-round NFL Draft selection O’Cyrus Torrence looking to crack that starting five as well.

Whether it’s in rotation or as a starter, Beane brought these new additions in to compete for playing time, and all that remains to be seen is how that will shape up both in the offseason program and over the course of the 2023 regular season as well.

Wide Receiver

Depending on who you ask, the Bills re-loaded their receiving group this offseason, or still have a hole at wide receiver despite continuing to add competition and depth.

WR2 with Deonte Harty right behind starter Gabe Davis, and WR3 with Khalil Shakir and Justin Shorter behind him, make for an interesting and competitive group.

Beane also didn’t rule out the possibility of signing DeAndre Hopkins to the receivers group as well.

The big offseason addition to the group is 2023 first-round draft pick TE Dalton Kincaid, who will allow the Bills to run more 12-personnel two tight end sets with one running back and two receivers.

That will make the receiver position battle both even more competitive and opportune, as Kincaid’s skill set will require opposing defenses to play 11 personnel set Nickel packages instead of the base defense that 12 personnel 1 RB, and 2 TE sets normally are met with.

As both a slot and red zone threat with elite hands and yards-after-catch abilities, that will create opportunities for Kincaid as well as open up things for WR1 Stefon Diggs, TE Dawson Knox, and WR2 Gabe Davis, and for whoever they roll out at RB on those plays.

With catch-and-run options ranging from backs James Cook and Nyheim Hines to receivers Khalil Shakir and Deonte Harty, Ken Dorsey can get creative on those plays in terms of the talent he has on the field to give QB Josh Allen the best options available.

With receivers like Shakir, Harty, and Trent Sherfield competing for playing time, this could make the position battle all the more interesting.

Middle Linebacker

Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The departure of Tremaine Edmunds in free agency left a void in the Bills defense, though the team appears to be in no hurry to name his replacement.

While Terrel Bernard, Baylon Spector, and Tyrel Dodson have all been mentioned as internal replacements who have seen time at the position in practice thus far, with 2023 third-round rookie Dorian Williams getting time in the position mix as well.

Whether the long-term answer is in-house already or will be added at a later time to the roster, for now, this is the group competing for the starting role and rotation playing time.

With weakside linebacker and new free agent addition, Leonard Floyd and head coach Sean McDermott calling the defensive plays, the unit could feature more blitzes to pressure pockets and breaking down plays for the middle linebacker group.

Still, the day-one starter for the regular season remains unknown, and the position battle will need to play out to determine who gets the job.

Cornerback

The Bills 2022 first-round draft pick Kaiir Elam started off with a good showing in limited action during his rookie campaign, sharing time with CB Dane Jackson and versatile rookie Christian Benford.

Elam was drafted to become the starter opposite star corner, Tre’Davious White, and he’ll have a chance this offseason to prove he can do just that.

Jackson, a favorite of head coach Sean McDermott, will provide veteran presence and competition capable of handling starter duties if Elam needs more time to develop into the role.

Meanwhile, on White’s side of the ball, Taron Johnson backs him up on the depth chart ahead of Benford.

Benford is one of the defensive backs the Bills drafted as a sixth-round selection with their ethos of versatility, in that their goal is to have the best 11 players on the field, so they look for talent that can develop into either the corner or safety positions.

With safeties Taylor Rapp and Zayne Anderson behind Jordan Poyer, as well as Damar Hamlin and Dean Marlowe behind Micah Hyde, Benford could offer competition to backup Elam or White at the corner or, in time, Hyde at safety.

The Bills also have newly signed CB Cameron Dantzler to the corner group, adding competition and depth as well.

The starter competition at the corner as well as on the depth chart will be one to watch.

