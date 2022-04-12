5 Bills players who could be next in line for a contract extension

The Buffalo Bills have repeated signed some of their own players to extensions each offseason. The team has stuck to their word in doing so.

The mantra has been to work and preform for the Bills and you will be rewarded. The latest to be given an extension was wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

But who could be next?

Here’s five Bills players that could be up next for an extension from the team:

RB Devin Singletary

Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Is Singletary the bellcow back for the Bills? So far the answer in his career has been no. Every season he has split carries with someone.

While that’s fine, it could be tough to pin down how much he could get in a new contract. Singletary is entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2022.

TE Dawson Knox

Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Singletary was a third-round pick in 2019. Who else was? Knox.

That said, the tight end is also entering the final year of his contract. The upcoming year could be a bit of a “prove it” type scenario. Knox only just broke out last year. Was it a flash in the pan? Will he do it again in 2022?

If he does, it could cost the Bills more money to retain him–but at the same time, it would also make Buffalo more comfortable paying up. That’s what general manager Brandon Beane must weigh.

LB Tremaine Edmunds

Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49). (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Edmunds is entering the final year of his contract but of a different variety. His rookie contract is up after the Bills picked up the fifth-year option attached to it.

As a first-round pick, a team can tab this option to extend a player’s contract for a year. Buffalo did that with quarterback Josh Allen and then locked him up.

Allen was selected in the same first round as Edmunds, so with the QB signed to an extension, will the QB of the defense get his next?

S Jordan Poyer

Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Story continues

This one needs little explanation.

Poyer, 30, hired a new agent to try and get his contract figured out. He is a free agent next offseason. Reportedly he wants to stay in Buffalo–but what does the team think about that?

The Bills will like Poyer’s skills, without a doubt.

But by comparison with the three players listed above, age comes into the equation. Poyer will want to cash in on his talent, perhaps for the last time in his career. Can the Bills afford to do that?

S Micah Hyde

Buffalo Bills defensive back Micah Hyde (23) . (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Copy and paste from Poyer, minus the new agent and add a year. Hyde is around the same age as Poyer, but these two are a dynamic duo.

Keeping one might mean trying to lock up the other as well. Hyde is signed through the 2023 season, a year longer than Poyer, but if you let one go, will the other stick around?

Per Spotrac, Hyde’s salary cap hit roughly doubles to $10.8 million next season and Buffalo would see around $3M in cap saving by cutting him. Something to keep in mind–essentially both players could be entering their final year in Buffalo, depending on how things unfold.

1

1