5 Bills free agents who could follow Ken Dorsey to Browns

Could Damien Harris or Gabe Davis follow their old offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to the Cleveland Browns in free agency?

The Browns have massive needs at both wide receiver and running back. Outside of Amari Cooper and glimpses from Elijah Moore, Cleveland needs to overhaul the backend of that room. The running back room is no different as none of Jerome Ford, Kareem Hunt, nor Pierre Strong stepped up to the challenge after the season-ending injury to Nick Chubb.

While the 2024 NFL draft is always a massive possibility to improve both rooms, free agency is another (more expensive) pathway toward improving the roster. Could the Browns and new offensive coordinator Dorsey look to pull any of his former players away from Buffalo when the new league year starts?

Here are five Buffalo offensive players who will be free agents at positions of need the Browns could look to reunite with Dorsey in free agency.

WR Gabe Davis

A team captain in Buffalo, Davis is a deep ball specialist. However, his ability to separate and always catch the football has been in question throughout his career. He does, however, consistently score touchdowns as he has racked up 27 in his four-year career.

WR Trent Sherfield

Sherfield experienced a career-high in Miami in 2022 before joining the Bills in 2023. He has settled into his role as a team’s third or fourth option, so he could be a name to watch as the Browns look to improve the backend of their wide receiver room.

OL David Edwards

The Browns suffered significant injuries all over their offensive line a year ago. Could David Edwards prove to be a much-needed depth piece added to the roster in free agency?

RB Damien Harris

Kareem Hunt’s time in Cleveland is likely over. Looking for another grind-it-out back, the Browns could turn to Damien Harris, who has played his entire career in New England and Buffalo. Most notable for his 2021 season, where he rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and a massive 15 touchdowns, Cleveland could be the spot for Harris to return to a productive player again.

RB Ty Johnson

If the Browns are looking for a bottom-of-the-roster back and a guy to round out the room, Johnson could be a target worth watching. He has stepped into a starting role for the Jets and the Bills when called upon, even if he is not an every-down back.

