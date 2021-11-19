5 Bills the Colts must game plan for in Week 11

The Indianapolis Colts are sitting at 5-5 with a pivotal AFC matchup against the Buffalo Bills coming up on Sunday.

This will not only show if Frank Reich’s team can contest with one of the league’s strongest teams but also if Indy has what it takes to make it into the postseason.

The Bills have had interesting performances the last two weeks, losing the Jaguars and then lambasting the Jets. This offense has struggled at times this year but has the potential to run away with a game at any time.

There are several Bills players that the Colts must game plan for in order to come away with a win.

QB Josh Allen

If you want to beat the Bills, Josh Allen is the guy to contain. His unique combination of size and speed is impressive enough. Add a rocket arm on top of that and you have one of the best quarterbacks in all of football.

Allen is dangerous in the passing and rushing games and at times this year, he has been the only Bills player who can get things going on the ground. As we saw when he lost to Jacksonville, the key to stopping Allen is to be in his face all game. Deforest Buckner and Kwity Paye must provide constant pressure if the Colts defense wants to have any success.

CB Tre'Davious White

One of the best matchups to watch on Sunday will be Michael Pittman Jr. lining up across from Tre White. Last week against the Jets, White allowed zero catches and came away with a pick. He has the ability to shut down No. 1 receivers in just about any offense.

White is a very physical corner who is elite in both man and zone coverages. Carson Wentz will have to keep his eye on White all afternoon if he doesn’t want to turn the ball over.

WR Stefon Diggs

Diggs has had an up-and-down 2021 campaign that is certainly not on par with his impressive season in 2020. Through nine games, Diggs has 750 receiving yards and four touchdowns while averaging 83.3 yards per game.

Allen loves to target Diggs over the top and the deep ball will have to be top of mind for the Colts secondary all game. With Xavier Rhodes limited this week with a calf injury, we will likely see Rock Ya-Sin on Diggs at times, who matches up well in the speed department.

LB Tremaine Edmunds

As Buffalo’s leading tackler, Edmunds is much like Darius Leonard in his ability to fly across the field and make a play. He has 55 on the year along with an interception.

Edmunds has become an elite linebacker in both the rushing and passing games and has the speed to chase down even the fastest players. If the Colts want Jonathan Taylor to go over 100 yards for the fifth time in six games, they need to establish the run and erase Edmunds from the play.

DE Gregory Rousseau

Rousseau was taken No. 30 overall in this year’s draft, just nine picks after Kwity Paye was selected by the Colts. Both stud rookies were slated to be some of the best pass rushers in this draft, and they have not disappointed.

The difference in their games is Rousseau’s height and speed which allows him to move through slower offense lineman around the edge. He has 3.9 sacks on the season and is making a case for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Protecting Carson Wentz has been something the Colts have gotten much better at the past few weeks and this Sunday it will be crucial to their success on the road.

