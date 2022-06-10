5 Bills bounce-back candidates for 2022

The Buffalo Bills have a roster littered will talent.

That doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement.

Here are five bounce-back candidates for the Bills in 2022:

DE Boogie Basham

Bills defensive end Boogie Basham (96) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Basham was inactive for nine games as a rookie. That’s not a good look for a second-round pick. Speaking of which, AJ Epenesa is also an underwhelming, passing rushing, Round 2 selection.

We opted for Basham here because of his extra year of youth on Epenesa. Both are still young, at least.

WR Isaiah McKenzie

Isaiah McKenzie #19 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

McKenzie re-signed with the Bills this offseason. A good start, and even though the team went on to sign Jamison Crowder and draft Khalil Shakir in the fifth round, McKenzie’s contract suggests he has a good chance of sticking with Buffalo through at least 2022. That gives him a solid chance to take over Cole Beasley’s former role with the team in the slot, a place where McKenzie did flash last season.

WR Marquez Stevenson

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Marquez Stevenson (5). (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Similar to McKenzie, Stevenson is in a place contractually to have a bounce-back year. He’s on a minimal rookie contract still and yes, he also had ups-and-downs as a returner in 2022.

Also yes, Buffalo did recently sign Tavon Austin. But think about why Austin was a top-10 pick way back when.

Speed.

Stevenson has that attractive quality in his arsenal. If he can improve in his ability to take the top off of a defense? That might give the Bills one of the most complete receiver depth charts in the NFL.

OL Cody Ford

Buffalo Bills guard Cody Ford (74). (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Unlike others on this list, there’s really no clear cut way for Ford to find the starting lineup. He’ll need someone to fall out or an injury to occur.

But as a guy who can play both guard and tackle, the Bills are giving him some more time to figure it out. Buffalo general manger Brandon Beane all but said he gave up on Wyatt Teller too early, so he’s going to give Ford more time.

Hopefully the addition of new offensive line coach Aaron Kromer can help.

RB Zack Moss

Zack Moss #20 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Bills’ backfield will still be led by Devin Singletary and the group is joined by second-round rookie James Cook. Doesn’t that leave Moss in a bad place?

The opposite, actually. There’s only one ground-and-pound, short-yardage back on Buffalo’s roster right now: Moss. After his sophomore slump following a promising rookie year, the Bills are giving him some more time as well.

