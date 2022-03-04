5 biggest winners from Day 1 at the 2022 NFL Combine

The first day of the NFL Combine has come and passed with the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends all working out on the field. Despite some “juiced” times from NFL Network, it’s still one of the fastest classes in recent memory. Here are five of the biggest winners from Thursday night:

1. Memphis WR Calvin Austin

Austin ran the third-fastest 40 at the NFL Combine (4.32), but he also had fantastic jumps and agility drills. Austin was one of the best receivers in Mobile at the Senior Bowl and solidified himself as a top-100 pick.

2. Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

Ridder has been the forgotten quarterback in the class, but he put on a show on Thursday night. He had the third-best broad jump ever for a quarterback and he ran a 4.52 40-yard dash. Don’t be surprised if Ridder ends up being selected in Round 1 given his production and athleticism.

3. Virginia TE Jelani Woods

No tight end performed better than Woods on Thursday. At 6’7, 259 pounds, he ran a 4.61 40-yard dash. He’s one of the biggest tight ends in the class and now he’s shown to be one of the most explosive.

4. Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

Of the two Ohio State receivers, Wilson was expected to run the slowest. However, he ran a 4.38 40-yard dash and shocked everyone. Now, he might just be the No. 1 receiver in the 2022 class.

5. North Dakota State WR Christian Watson

The biggest riser from Thursday might be Christian Watson of North Dakota State. At 6’4, 208 pounds, he ran a 4.36 40-yard dash and had a 38.5 inch vertical. He might end up being a first-round pick given his rare size and speed combo.

