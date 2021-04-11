5 biggest takeaways from UFC on ABC 2: Is the Mike Perry experience over?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

What mattered most at UFC on ABC 2 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas? Here are a few post-fight musings …

1. Marvin Vettori's title shot hopes

[autotag]Marvin Vettori[/autotag] doesn't deserve criticism for the nature of his win over Kevin Holland. The path to victory for him was clear as day, and it would've been foolish for him to needlessly stray from it in his unanimous decision win. Yes, Vettori (17-4-1 MMA, 7-2-1 UFC) did say pre-fight he had no intention of copying Derek Brunson's strategy from three weeks ago against Holland. However, once he got in there and the strikes started flying, it's hard not to revert back to a space in which he had a massive advantage. Now, we must address the obvious storyline of what this means for Vettori's career. The case for him to rematch Israel Adesanya would've been a lot stronger if he put Holland away inside the distance, but hope isn't all lost, either. A lot depends on what happens on Saturday between Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum at UFC on ESPN 22. If Whittaker looks impressive, there's no doubt he should be rematching Adesanya next. The fact he's a former champion and would have beaten Gastelum, Jared Cannonier and Darren Till since losing the title gives him a better case than Vettori, but even the tiniest slip could open the door for "The Italian Dream." Should Whittaker win in a very lackluster fashion, come out of the fight with an injury, or doesn't get his hand raised, then Vettori is the guy. Rooting for another man to fail isn't the ideal mindset for anyone, but in this scenario, the shoe fits if you're Vettori. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nlA_Dy4SW7s

2. A serious Kevin Holland leads to a worse result

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 10: (R-L) Kevin Holland punches Marvin Vettori of Italy in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Are you happy now? [autotag]Kevin Holland[/autotag] was all business going into his second UFC main event in a 21-day stretch, yet Vettori beat him up worse than Brunson did over the course of five rounds. Holland (21-7 MMA, 7-4 UFC) gave up a middleweight record 11 takedowns in the fight with Vettori, and his eye was pretty badly damaged over the duration of 25 minutes. There was little to no talking, just the struggle of losing a fight from pillar to post and further exposing a serious flaw in Holland's game. Anyone who fights Holland from hereon out would be doing a disservice not trying to repeatedly take the fight to the ground. It's going to fall on Holland to show that he can stop not just the first shot, but the second, third, fourth and beyond. That's not a skill that can be developed overnight, and certainly not one he was going to fix in the three weeks between fights, so this result should've been expected. The past 11 months have been quite the ride for Holland. He's fought seven times, got a lot of exposure to his personal brand, and probably made some good money. His 2020 was flawless, but his 2021 has been disastrous. Now, it's time to slow things down and regroup. What that means for Holland remains to be seen. Will he take a considerable amount of time off to work on his shortcomings? Will he change camps? Change weight classes? These are all possibilities that need to be taken under serious consideration. If not, there will be many more nights ahead where Holland is stuck on his back. [listicle id=602437]

3. Mackenzie Dern's potential coming to life

[autotag]Mackenzie Dern[/autotag] is really coming into her own as a strawweight contender, and it's a beautiful thing to see. She lived up to her promise of a first-round submission win over Nina Nunes, and now she's won four-straight fights since losing her comeback bout against Amanda Ribas after taking time off to have a baby. Dern (11-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) seems confident, focused and determined at this stage in her career. That couldn't be said early on, when the talent was obviously there, but it was well known to insiders of the sport that she wasn't necessarily doing things the right way. Beating Nunes – who to her credit put some solid wins together before taking her own layoff to give birth to a baby, but isn't completely championship material – isn't the win that should have us anointing Dern as the next champion. However, it's a super promising sign as far as her potential. The next level of 115-pound contenders is going to tell us a lot about Dern. Almost any opponent is going to be dead-to-rights if they find themselves underneath Dern with time for her to work, but what's going to happen if she can't make that happen and is forced into prolonged striking exchanges? There are still unanswered questions, but right now, there's a lot to be excited about. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J5P1WjlpTJ4

4. The end of Sam Alvey?

After a total of 21 UFC appearances, there's a good chance we've seen the last of [autotag]Sam Alvey[/autotag] inside the octagon. Despite giving us the "Fight of the Night" with Julian Marquez in their middleweight bout, Alvey (33-15-1 MMA, 10-10-1 UFC) was left in the middle of the octagon, choked unconscious by his opponent. The result pushed his winless skid to six with five losses and a draw. He forecasted his fate with the promotion pre-fight if it didn't go his way, and it's hard to disagree with his analysis in the clip below (via Twitter): https://twitter.com/MMAjunkie/status/1380118977427304451 If it is the end for Alvey, he has nothing to be ashamed of. He recorded 10 wins in the UFC and reached more than 20 fights with the promotion. There are countless fighters who would kill to have that type of career, even if it potentially ended on a low note. At this point, though, it seems Alvey has exhausted all his resources. He's moved up in weight, back down in weight and received matchups with various types of styles. He can't seem to find a way to turn it around, though, and the outcome against Marquez wasn't pretty for the 34-year-old. If Alvey is cut from the roster, we know one thing will remain true: He'll stay smiling. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C6fPOyAujEE

5. 'Platinum Papa' falls flat

[autotag]Mike Perry[/autotag] is now a sub-.500 fighter in the UFC after losing a unanimous decision to Daniel Rodriguez in their welterweight bout. Coming into the event, Perry touted himself as a changed man. He said the birth of his son altered his mindset, and he was determined to be a good role model and put years of questionable and outright porous behavior behind him by turning a new leaf. That's all great for him on a personal level – and hopefully it remains true for he remainder of his life – but whatever changes he's made certainly didn't help him inside the octagon. https://twitter.com/MMAjunkie/status/1379912862072676354 If anything, Perry the fighter looks to be regressing, or at best, plateauing. His striking defense consists largely of taking shots to the face with little head movement, and while he's tough as they come, it's not conducive to success. Perry seems to be having a tough internal monologue about where he stands, as he expressed in his post-fight statement. He's got one fight remaining on his UFC contract, and while it seems likely he'll get the chance to fulfill that, he's going to need a performance that really shows us something in order to prove he belongs with the promotion long-term. Very early in Perry's UFC career, before we got to know him and see his personal mishaps, he seemed to have potential as a welterweight prospect. He's still only 29, but it feels like the book is written on Perry at this point and it wouldn't be unfair to say if the UFC gives him a new deal beyond the next one, it's only to keep him out of the hands of others. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EBuu57g08YI

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • UFC on ABC 2 results: Daniel Rodriguez busts up Mike Perry in dominant win

    Daniel Rodriguez's slick striking was the catalyst to a convincing victory over Mike Perry at UFC on ABC 2.

  • Mike Perry at a loss after UFC on ABC 2: ‘I used to be great’

    Mike Perry, who has one fight left on his contract, fell to under .500 with the promotion for the first time at UFC on ABC 2.

  • Henry Cejudo says ‘it’s going down’ with Floyd Mayweather. Believe that?

    Floyd Mayweather teased that he's working on a "huge deal" with Dana White – but a fight with "Triple C"?

  • Kevin Holland pitches Marvin Vettori vs. Derek Brunson since they ‘hump so well’

    Kevin Holland has lost two UFC main events 21-day span, and both defeats came through similar means.

  • UFC’s Sean O’Malley casually asks Dominick Cruz: ‘Who’s a bigger fight than me right now?’

    Sean O'Malley was calm, cool and collected in a video callout of former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz.

  • UFC Vegas 23 results: Marvin Vettori routs Kevin Holland, calls for Israel Adesanya

    Streaking middleweight Marvin Vettori topped the UFC Vegas 23 results on Saturday with a rout of Kevin Holland. Following the dominant victory, Vettori called for a rematch with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. UFC Vegas 23 results: Marvin Vettori dominates Kevin Holland for five rounds Marvin Vettori takes down Kevin Holland at UFC Vegas 23 The first round of the main event started with an ugly kick from Holland that delivered flush right into Vettori’s crotch area that would make any man cringe in perceptible pain. After that illegal foray, the first round was a mix between exchanges on the feet between the two middleweight contenders, along with clinch work that for the most part was dominated by the no. 6 ranked Vettori. Toward the end of the first, Vettori secured a takedown and maintained ground control until a beautiful transition from Holland to take the fight back to the feet. The second round was reminiscent of Holland’s fight with Derek Brunson just three weeks ago, with Vettori securing a takedown and maintaining control for roughly four and a half minutes. “The Italian Dream” succeeded with ground and pound strikes and his offensive ground work led to noticeable damage to Holland’s left eye, which eventually led to some significant swelling. Vettori again took Holland back to the ground in the third, maintaining dominant control. Vettori sank in an arm triangle choke, where it appeared to be the beginning of the end. But the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt maintained composure and refused to concede, which led to Vettori resorting to alternatives. Vettori then gained control of Holland’s back before going back to stand-up where the Italian grinded out his opponent with clinch control. Vettori and Holland briefly exchanged strikes in the beginning of the fourth round before Vettori went back to the well and secured yet another takedown, generating offense from dominant ground position for the majority of the round. Holland appeared to shake Vettori with strikes in the beginning of the fifth before the Italian went back to his successful formula that told the story of the majority of the fight, again dominating the round with ground control and frequent ground and pound offense. The fight went to decision with Vettori getting the unanimous decision nod with a 50-44 score from all three judges. Vettori set a middleweight record with 11 takedowns that capped off an incredibly dominant performance in the main event of UFC on ABC 2. After the fight, Vettori called for a shot at UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who defeated Vettori via split decision in 2018. UFC Vegas 23 results: Arnold Allen takes the nod over Sodiq Yusuff Arnold Allen punches Sodiq Yusuff at UFC Vegas 23 The co-main event started with a fast pace, with Yusuff sinking in a tight guillotine choke before Allen rolled to his back and ultimately escaped. Later in the round, Allen dropped Yusuff with a left jab, but was ultimately unable to capitalize. Yusuff made adjustments and came out in the second round with more composure. Rather than loading up with his punches in the beginning of the second, he picked his shots, electing to touch Allen with precision. Allen had highlights of his own in the second, partially connecting on Yusuff with a left high kick followed by a hard left hook that stung him, but the Nigerian featherweight was ultimately able to weather the storm. The third round was a story of stamina, with Yusuff appearing to have more in the gas tank. The two traded control of the clinch against the fence. All in all, the bout went to a decision in a strategic matchup with Yusuff outstriking Allen, despite more significant highlight moments from the featherweight Englishman. Ultimately, those highlight moments culminated in a unanimous decision victory for Arnold Allen. With his victory over the no. 11 ranked Yusuff, the no. 10 ranked featherweight gained his tenth straight victory (seventh straight in the UFC) while also retaining his undefeated record in the UFC. UFC Vegas 23 results: Julian Marquez puts Sam Alvey to sleep Julian Marquez punches Sam Alvey at UFC Vegas 23 Julian Marquez stayed in the win column with a second-round modified rear-naked choke finish of “Smilin’” Sam Alvey. The first couple of minutes in the first round served as a feeling out process before the two middleweights began swinging. Momentum swayed both ways as Marquez wobbled Alvey and briefly dropped him before Alvey regained his wits, even coming back to noticeably hurt Marquez with strikes of his own. Once the second round started, however, Marquez successfully utilized feints and went on to connect with a beautiful combination punctuated by a right jab followed by a left hook that dropped the 50-fight veteran. “The Cuban Missile Crisis” subsequently sank in a rear-naked choke which put Alvey to sleep 2:07 into the second round. Less than two months after submitting Maki Pitolo in a comeback win at UFC 258, Marquez now has two victories inside of two months this year with plenty of time in 2021 to add more wins to his 9-2 record. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1380981261867626503 UFC Vegas 23 results: Mackenzie Dern snuffs out Nina Nunes Mackenzie Dern punches Nina Nunes (Ansaroff) at UFC Vegas 23 No. 11 ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern continued her tear through the UFC strawweight division by submitting no. 5 ranked Nina Nunes (formerly Nina Ansaroff). Dern and Nunes started the fight by trading shots on the feet before Dern quickly got Nunes to the ground and maintained control. From there, Dern exercised patience and isolated Nunes’ left arm. After straightening her arm and securing an armbar, Nunes tapped 4:48 into the first round. With the victory over Nunes, Dern extended her win streak to four. It would not be far-fetched to assume that the BJJ ace will break into the top five of the strawweight division with this victory, as well. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1380974110868639757 Bellator 256 results: Ryan Bader pummels Lyoto Machida UFC Vegas 23 Results UFC Vegas 23 Main Card Marvin Vettori def Kevin Holland by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44)Arnold Allen def Sodiq Yusuff by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Julian Marquez def Sam Alvey by technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:07, R2Mackenzie Dern def Nina Nunes* by submission (armbar) at 4:48, R1 – *Formerly Nina AnsaroffDaniel Rodriguez def Mike Perry by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26) UFC Vegas 23 Prelims Joe Solecki def Jim Miller by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)Mateusz Gamrot def Scott Holtzman by KO (punches) at 1:22, R2Erin Blanchfield vs. Norma Dumont -- Canceled after Dumont missed weightJohn Makdessi def Ignacio Bahamondes by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)Jarjis Danho def Yorgan De Castro by KO (punch) at 3:02, R1Jack Shore def Hunter Azure by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)Luis Saldana def Jordan Griffin by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Da Un Jung def William Knight by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27) UFC Vegas 23 Early Prelim Impa Kasanganay def Sasha Palatnikov by submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:26, R2 UFC Vegas 23 video coverage on YouTube

  • Marvin Vettori repeatedly takes down Kevin Holland, cruises to unanimous decision win

    Vettori is slowly moving toward a title shot and he wasn’t going to be beaten by an opponent with such a gaping hole in his game.

  • Masters: Jordan Spieth adds another chapter in golf’s best comeback story this season

    To hear Jordan Spieth tell it, there is work still to be done to retooling the golf swing that won three majors between 2015 and 2017.

  • ‘Godzilla Vs Kong’ Rises To $358M Worldwide; ‘Mortal Kombat’ Kicks Off With $11M Overseas – International Box Office

    UPDATE, writethru: Warner Bros/Legendary’s Godzilla Vs Kong continues to dominate the global and international box office, now with an estimated $288.3M offshore cume for $357.8M worldwide through Sunday. It will soon cross Tenet globally and overseas. Domestically, it has overtaken Tenet to become the No. 1 grossing movie of the pandemic era. Overall, it’s bound […]

  • Rose Namajunas injects politics into Zhang Weili fight at UFC 261: ‘Better dead than red’

    Rose Namajunas seems to have conflated her Lithuanian lineage and UFC champ Zhang Weili being from communist China.

  • Confidence among UK finance chiefs hits record high - Deloitte

    Confidence among big businesses in Britain about their profits in the year ahead has hit a record high, helped by the country's coronavirus vaccinations and hopes for less Brexit disruption, a survey of chief finance officers showed. After the biggest hit to Britain's economy in more than three centuries last year, accountancy firm Deloitte said its poll found CFOs were planning to increase hiring and investment. Almost 10% of CFOs had experienced significant or severe disruption due to Brexit but only 3% expected that level of disruption to persist in a year's time, Deloitte said on Monday.

  • Irving, Schroder thrown out of Lakers-Nets game

    NEW YORK (AP) Kyrie Irving and Dennis Schroder were thrown out in the third quarter Saturday night, taking even more star power from a matchup between the Nets and Lakers that was already missing plenty. Despite missing LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers led the Nets most of the way, thanks in large part to Schroder's strong play.

  • Mathew Dumba with a Goal vs. St. Louis Blues

    Mathew Dumba (Minnesota Wild) with a Goal vs. St. Louis Blues, 04/10/2021

  • Lakers will unveil 2019-20 championship banner in front of fans May 12

    Fans will be able to attend the Lakers' banner reveal in May.

  • Rose grabs control of Masters while many top players struggle

    A precise Justin Rose tamed a windy Augusta National to hold a four-shot lead after the first round of the Masters on Thursday while defending champion Dustin Johnson was among a number of top players who struggled in challenging conditions. Rose, twice a Masters runner-up, had done little to excite the spectators on hand as he was two over after seven holes, but went on a scorching run to card a seven-under-par 65 that marked his career low at Augusta National. That left the 40-year-old Englishman four shots clear of Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and American Brian Harman.

  • Draymond Green reveals what he told Kevin Durant in that pump-up GIF

    Draymond Green was just being a good hype man for Kevin Durant.

  • Josh Berry lands first NASCAR national series win at Martinsville

    Josh Berry had to wait nearly two days for the Sunday conclusion of the Cook Out 250 at Martinsville Speedway, but it was a worthwhile delay for the late model ace. Driving for JR Motorsports car owners Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller, Berry took the lead from Ty Gibbs on Lap 223 of […]

  • Australia hope to lure Masters champion Matsuyama Down Under

    Australia hopes to lure Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama to its national PGA Championship in Queensland in December as part of plans to revive its golfing calendar after the 2020/21 season was impacted by COVID-19. Japan's Matsuyama became the first player from an Asian nation to win the Masters on Sunday after holding on for a one-stroke win at Augusta National. Securing Matsuyama would be a major coup for Australia's low-profile golf tour, four years after 2017 Masters winner Sergio Garcia was enticed to the Australian PGA Championship.

  • Kemba Walker with a 3-pointer vs the Minnesota Timberwolves

    Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics) with a 3-pointer vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, 04/09/2021

  • Fantasy Basketball: Injury Updates for LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and more

    Injury expert Jeff Stotts of RotoWire.com breaks what fantasy managers can expect from some of the NBA's biggest injured stars.