5 biggest takeaways from UFC 273: Putting Khamzat Chimaev in perspective after thrilling win

What mattered most at UFC 273 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.? Here are a few post-fight musings …

1. Alexander Volkanovski GOAT talk gains steam

[autotag]Alexander Volkanovski[/autotag] is really freaking good, ladies and gentleman. His third featherweight title defense was utter perfection, as he completely dismantled Chan Sung Jung en route to a fourth-round TKO.

Volkanovski (24-1 MMA, 11-0 UFC) was rightfully a massive favorite coming into the matchup, and he showed why by putting the pressure on “The Korean Zombie” until he finished the job for his 21st consecutive victory.

The past pair of fights with Jung and Brian Ortega have represented a turning point for Volkanovski. His determination, confidence and championship bravado have reached a new level, and it’s reflecting in his performances.

Its hard to look around the 145-pound division right now and think there’s anyone who can truly push Volkanovski to his limit with the exception of Max Holloway. That’s why the third fight has to happen.

Sure, there are other, fresh contenders. But Volkanovski can fight them after he settles his business with “Blessed.” That fight has to happen, because it’s an important part of the legacy if Volkanovski wants to go down as the featherweight GOAT, which he is well on his way to doing. The man is a beast.

2. Aljamain Sterling claps back

No matter how you feel about [autotag]Aljamain Sterling[/autotag] or the way he originally captured the UFC title, he made a whole lot of people eat crow by getting his hand raised against Petr Yan to unify the bantamweight championship.

Sterling (21-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC) got a ridiculous level of hate in the aftermath of taking the belt from Yan by disqualification 13 months ago. A lot of it was self-imposed, but much of it was unwarranted, as well.

There was a widespread belief Sterling was going to get smoked by Yan in their rematch. However, he had different ideas. He kept it competitive from beginning to end and had some shining moments throughout the five rounds, and ultimately two of the three judges valued his work enough to award him with the split decision victory.

Sterling is going to dunk on everyone who spoke negatively after this win, and rightfully so. He should be proud of this moment, because Yan is an absolute animal. I didn’t think he was going to win this fight, so I’m among the people feeling foolish after seeing how the fight unfolded.

The 135-pound division is a shark tank and one of the most loaded divisions in the sport. It remains to be seeing if Sterling will be able to keep the belt agains the lineup of killers coming his way, but even if he loses it next time out, no one will be able to take this moment away from him.

3. Khamzat Chimaev tests his mettle

A lot of the questions around [autotag]Khamzat Chimaev[/autotag] were answered in his fight with Gilbert Burns. If you’re suddenly jumping off the bandwagon now, that seems like an unwise move. And in fact, he should be seen as scarier than before.

The harshest critic will say Chimaev (11-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) lost this fight. I gave him Round 1 and Round 3, so I’m not part of Team Burns in that regard. But he was pushed to the limit before netting the unanimous decision win. He went past the 7:20 mark of a fight for the first time in his career, was bloodied, took damage, had his durability pushed, and thrived.

An insane level of hype around Chimaev had a lot of people forgetting this man has just 11 MMA fights and has only been in the game for a few years. The fact he was able to hang with a former title challenger and proven elite welterweight like Burns speaks absolute volumes about his talent, and he’s only going to get better from hereon out. Seriously. The guy is 27 years old and this experience is only going to make him flourish. Did we see some flaws? Sure. But there’s no one who doesn’t have moments, and Chimaev admitted post-fight that his ambitious chase of an early knockout left him exposed in some particular moments.

This performance definitely didn’t leapfrog Chimaev into a title shot against Kamaru Usman, so Leon Edwards can rest easy in that regard. However, the potential matchup against Colby Covington should absolutely happen, and if he wins that, it’s a clean path into a title shot. And I’m probably still favoring him to win it.

4. Raquel Pennington's post-fight suggestion

After edging out Aspen Ladd to a unanimous decision, [autotag]Raquel Pennington[/autotag] got on the mic in her interview with Joe Rogan and laid out what was a relatively well-thought-out approach to the future of the women’s bantamweight division.

While Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes handle their title rematch – likely in late summer – Pennington (14-8 MMA, 11-5 UFC) said she would like to face Sara McMann in a championship eliminator in the division. Both Pennington and McMann (13-6 MMA, 7-6 UFC) have fought for the belt before earlier in their careers, and they are putting together some work the could soon warrant another chance.

It might not be the most exciting option in the world, but we all know 135 pounds is relatively baron on fresh contenders at this point, so names are going to get recycled. It’s possible we could see a Peña vs. Nunes trilogy if “The Lioness” reclaims the strap, which would leaving Pennington’s idea hanging. However, there’s no harm in putting that into the atmosphere. I didn’t hate it.

5. Mike Malott's savage debut

Speaking of things I didn’t hate, how about a fresh face from my native Canada on the scene doing memorable things? [autotag]Mike Malott[/autotag]’s vicious TKO of Mickey Gall in his octagon debut was just that.

The UFC has lost a ton of depth on the Canadian side in the post-Georges St-Pierre era of the company. It’s been screaming for a new face to run the place north of the American border, and while it’s far too early to deem Malott (8-1-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) as that guy, he’s certainly a promising talent.

Malott impressed on Dana White’s Contender Series to earn a UFC contract, and he followed it up with a stellar finish of a known commodity in Gall. As a bias Canadian, here’s hoping he can turn into something.

Credit to Malott, as well for vocalizing his story about wanting to support his coach’s ailing daughter by donating half of his fight purse. Fortunately he doesn’t have to do that, though, and UFC president Dana White said he would step in and make a $20,000 payment on his behalf.

