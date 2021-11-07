5 biggest takeaways from UFC 268: Will Colby Covington ever become UFC champion?

What mattered most at UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden in New York City? Here are a few post-fight musings …

1. Kamaru Usman still has work to do

Here we go again. It’s the day after a [autotag]Kamaru Usman[/autotag] title defense, and the familiar debate about whether he’s surpassed [autotag]Georges St-Pierre[/autotag] as the greatest welterweight of all-time is once again a popular subject. Rightfully so, but that doesn’t mean it’s true.

Make absolutely no mistake here: Usman (20-1 MMA, 15-0 UFC) is special. His unanimous decision win over Colby Covington to secure his fifth consecutive title defense was another impressive showing, and we are witnessing one of the most unique runs in the history of the sport. Usman has won 19 straight fights overall, with 15 of those coming in the UFC. Only Anderson Silva’s 16-fight UFC winning streak sits above Usman, and at this rate he’s on track to obliterate that record.

When you lay it out that way it almost seems like I’m arguing in favor of Usman being superior to St-Pierre, but something just doesn’t feel right there. Many of the people reading this may not have been there for St-Pierre’s prime years. I lived through all that, and it’s not just nostalgia talking when I say it’s a high bar to surpass.

When St-Pierre was at his peak, he was doing things at a mind-blowing level. At one point he went 33 consecutive rounds without a judge scoring a single one against him. He would routinely fight and beat opponents where they were strongest just to prove a point. He defended that 170-pound belt on nine different occasions, and did so in some of the biggest fights and venues of all-time.

Usman just hasn’t hit that point quite yet. He was dropped by Gilbert Burns in the first round of their fight in February. He lost multiple rounds in both the first meeting and rematch with Covington, and there’s been a couple other dicey moments, too. There’s a lot of weight to the argument that Usman is fighting stronger competition than St-Pierre, and that’s hard to dispute given the organic advancement of this sport.

Ultimately it’s an impossible discussion. Unless someone has a time machine and can push the current version of Usman back to the days of St-Pierre’s prime so they could fight, we’ll never know. Instead we can only examine resumes and debate.

I’m not here to tell you it’s blasphemy to consider Usman the best welterweight to ever do it. For me personally, it doesn’t feel like he’s there just yet. But that doesn’t mean he never will be. Usman’s current trajectory will see him put this argument to rest, but there’s nothing wrong with wanting to see a few more fights before making a definitive statement.

2. Colby Covington resigned to being second best?

UFC president Dana White summed it up pretty well at the post-fight press conference. If [autotag]Colby Covington[/autotag] existed in a different era of the welterweight division – or Usman didn’t exist in this one – he’s probably the top dog and carrying that belt around his waist.

Unlucky for Covington (16-3 MMA, 11-3 UFC), though, his prime is going side-by-side with Usman, who is proving to be a generational talent.

This isn’t an uncommon occurrence in the world of sport. There been elite athletes in both individual and team settings who have just been there at the wrong time, and that appears to be Covington’s situation after watching him share the octagon with Usman twice and come up short. It’s reminiscent of Alexander Gustafsson at light heavyweight with his fights against Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier. So close, but no cigar.

Does that mean Covington will never get his hands on that UFC title? Maybe not. Usman has talked a lot about how his time in the sport might be finite, and it’s possible Covington could outlast him in terms of longevity and swoop in to get the belt if he’s at the right place at the right time.

The welterweight division is no joke, though, and it has to be considered this was his best opportunity. Due to his inactivity between fights in recent years, we still haven’t seen Covington against a lot of the top-ranked names in the division at the present.

We all understand why he’s calling for a grudge match with Jorge Masvidal next, and it’s because it’s a style-friendly matchup for him. It might not be so easy against a Burns, Vicente Luque or even Khamzat Chimaev. But we won’t know until we see it. I’m confident we will get some of those fights in time, because Covington does have to get multiple wins if he even wants a sliver of consideration to be the rare fighter who gets a third shot at a champion when he’s already lost twice.

If somehow Covington does find himself locked in the octagon with Usman, too, he’s going to need near-flawless execution to get his hand raised, and that’s a big ask.

3. Rose deserves her flowers

[autotag]Rose Namajunas[/autotag] showed me a very admirable trait in her split decision title defense over Zhang Weili, and that’s a level of focus and execution that only championship-level fighters possessed.

It wasn’t look super great for Namajunas early on. After she knocked out Weili in 88 seconds in their first meeting in April to take the title, most felt comfortable predicting this would be a vastly different fight. It proved as such, because Namajunas and Weili went all five rounds, with the challenger starting strong.

One judge had Weili winning the first three rounds, meaning Namajunas would’ve needed a finish on that card in order to keep the belt. It’s not inexcusable judging, and at minimum Namajunas lost one or two of those rounds. Regardless, she needed to pick up the pace in the latter stages of the fight, and that’s exactly what she did to sway the momentum and the decision in her favor.

I’m not totally convinced that a past version of Namajunas would’ve been quite so mentally strong in that moment of adversity. Namajunas has been very open about her mental struggles both in and out of the octagon and she publicly questioned where her desires stood earlier in her career.

At present, though, everything seems to be firing on all cylinders. Namajunas’ motivations seem to be in the right place, and she is comfortable being the champion. She’s not going to give it up easily, and although Weili put on a heck of a performance and used a smart game plan, Namajunas is showing us that she wants to be in this spot.

4. Gaethje and Chandler deliver and more

My adrenaline still hasn’t worn off after the insane spectacle that was [autotag]Justin Gaethje[/autotag] vs. [autotag]Michael Chandler[/autotag]. Like, holy freaking cow! It was an honor and a privilege to be cageside for that.

What else can we say beyond that, really? Gaethje (23-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) and Chandler (22-7 MMA, 1-2 UFC) are nut jobs. They put it all on the line with no thought of self preservation. The long-term effects of a war like that will be real, but they made the sacrifice. It also makes it easier to stomach if you’re Gaethje, because he came out with the unanimous decision win.

Gaethje made it pretty clear what he wanted next after, and that’s the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier for the lightweight title. Sign me up for that, pretty please. Either option would be utterly spectacular, and although we already saw the Poirier fight once, no one would complain about an encore of the 2018 “Fight of the Year.”

Does Gaethje beat either man? I have some doubts, frankly. But with his fighting style it’s impossible to rule him out of dragging anyone into deep water and drowning them, just as he did to Chandler.

5. Spectacular prelim moments

Let’s be honest: The prelims of this card started pretty slow and were dragging big time. But then holy hell did it ever take a turn for the better with some stunning results and unreal knockout highlights.

[autotag]Chris Barnett[/autotag] and [autotag]Ian Garry[/autotag] started it all, as they woke up the crowd and viewers watching at home with a pair of vicious finishes. That was proceeded by [autotag]Chris Curtis[/autotag]’ heartwarming debut upset of Phil Hawes, [autotag]Bobby Green[/autotag] getting his first finish in eight years by being the first to stop Al Iaquinta with strikes, and the debut of striking sensation [autotag]Alex Pereira[/autotag], who produced a nasty flying knee finish.

There’s two many people to take a deep dive into all, so I will opt to spotlight Barnett, who gave us the full “Huggy Bear” experience.

Barnett showed what he’s all about as landed a ridiculous spinning wheel kick that sent Gian Villante into retirement on a painful note. Barnett is never going to be a UFC champion, but he knows his duty, and that’s the entertain. There’s going to be more fun finishes and high-energy dancing in the years to come, because with this win, I get the feeling he’s become mainstay on the roster.

