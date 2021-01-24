5 biggest takeaways from UFC 257: Dustin Poirier silences doubters, concern for Conor McGregor

What mattered most at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi? Here are a few post-fight musings …

1. 'The Diamond' shines brighter than ever

[autotag]Dustin Poirier[/autotag] (27-6 MMA, 19-5 UFC) solidified his status as a UFC legend in a masterful effort in his rematch with Conor McGregor, netting a second-round TKO in the main event for his 19th octagon victory. So much of the pre-fight narrative put doubts around Poirier, from curiosity around his mental state after being stopped by McGregor more than six years ago, to disapproval of his fight week demeanor in being somewhat standoffish during media appearances, to questions from the "body language experts" about the cordial build-up with McGregor and whether the donation to his charity had him too lax toward McGregor. All of that proved to be noise. When they stepped in the octagon, Poirier was absolutely on point. He took a couple shots from McGregor that could have served as crippling reminders of what happened the first time they shared the cage, but instead he persevered, stuck to his game plan and found his path to victory. It was a microcosm of his career and life, and he should be truly proud of what he did in this fight. It will be hard for Poirier to top this moment in his career, and quite honestly, he doesn't need to. Everything from here on out is gravy, but we know he wants that undisputed lightweight champion status. The avenue to making that happen remains to be seen, but he most definitely deserves the opportunity because he's put in his dues and has paid in full to the fight game. Standing applause for "The Diamond," who leaves "Fight Island" as the hero of the stint in Abu Dhabi. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lMBDWCwD6Qg

2. Conor McGregor's crushing loss

[autotag]Conor McGregor[/autotag] (22-5 MMA, 10-3 UFC) had no answers for Poirier's brilliant game plan and it led to his demise in his return to the octagon after a little more than a year. For the first time as an MMA fighter, McGregor was halted by strikes in what was a devastating result for his short-term aspirations to become a UFC champion again. How much of it came down to his layoff – as he hinted post-fight – is something he only truly knows. But regardless, this one will stay with him for a long time. McGregor definitely had some moments in the fight. But on the night he was paired up against one of the best to ever do it, and in a bout in which Poirier was very much on his game. Because of that, it doesn't mean the Irishman should be written off. If there's one thing McGregor has shown in the past, it's that he knows how to acknowledge flaws from a performance and better himself going forward. The key there, however, is the word past. Is McGregor still driven and passionate enough to scrape himself off the mat and rebuild? Given what he's already accomplished in the fight game, and the financial security he holds, it may not be something he can manufacture for himself at this stage of life. What I can be confident in is that we haven't seen the last of McGregor. He has too much pride to allow the last impression of him in the octagon to be knocked out in the mat. And though chasing a final moment of glory can be a dangerous game, I fully expect him to try. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YylkBxAcux0

3. Michael Chandler proves UFC caliber – and more

One of the biggest questions heading into the event surrounded [autotag]Michael Chandler[/autotag] (22-5 MMA, 1-0 UFC) and whether he was going to be able to sink or swim in the UFC lightweight division after crossing over from Bellator at age 34. Not only did Chandler swim – he looked like Michael Phelps out there. He ran over Dan Hooker in half a round courtesy of one of his trademark power punches. Despite being a three-time Bellator champ, the debut effort against Hooker will go down as one of his defining performances, and now there's no question of whether or not he belongs alongside the top names in arguably the deepest division in the sport. It remains to be seen how the UFC will handle its shiny new toy going forward. The aforementioned situation of Poirier shutting out a matchup with him in the near future certainly complicates things, but the good thing for Chandler is there are a laundry list of fresh matchups for him. I tend to agree with the idea that pushing him into a title fight next would be unfair, especially with the likes of Charles Oliveira dangling out there and awaiting an opportunity after an eight-fight winning streak. Either way, it was a very inspiring first appearance for Chandler under the UFC banner, and whether a belt is on the line or not, there's zero doubt he'll be getting a high-profile fight next. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Su6dM7AYPUs

4. Makhmud Muradov a middleweight to watch

I've been touting [autotag]Makhmud Muradov[/autotag] (25-6 MMA, 3-0 UFC) as a future noteworthy player in the UFC middleweight division, and his third-round TKO of Andrew Sanchez provided some more evidence of why that will ring true down the line. Muradov battered the always-gritty Sanchez with strikes over and over during their main card bout until a final flurry in the third round finally took his equilibrium away and set up the fight-ending sequence. With that, he's now a remarkable 19-1 in his past 20 fights, which is a sensational run by any standard. Has Muradov beaten any world-beaters so far in his UFC tenure? No. However, he hasn't been at his best in any of those fights, either. All of Muradov's octagon appearances have come on short notice, and he admitted post-fight against Sanchez that he wasn't in tip-top shape after a battle with COVID-19 in late 2020. Muradov, who is the only MMA client of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, has the size and striking skills to give a lot of fighters in his division problems. He's come away with fight-night bonuses in his past two bouts, and it would be very interesting to see how he would fare against a top 15 or 20 foe at 185 pounds going forward. Hopefully he gets that opportunity, because I'm confident he would shine again. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_TJnKmSjgzQ

5. Amanda Ribas' surprising setback

[autotag]Amanda Ribas[/autotag]' (10-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC) surging star took a rough hit courtesy of some precise punching from Marina Rodriguez, but perhaps this is going to be a good thing or her moving forward. Ribas appeared to be a little over-anxious in the striking exchanges with her fellow Brazilian, and she paid for it in the worst of ways. The outcome definitely is going to take some steam of the hype around Ribas, and deservedly so. She was all smiles leaving the octagon, though, and appears to have a positive attitude going forward. At just 27, this will prove to be an important lesson for Ribas. Some of the pressure around her will be tapered, and now she can proceed without such lofty expectations in the short term. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TWefhAYineI

