5 biggest surprises for the Lions 53-man initial roster

The Detroit Lions have finally released their initial 53-man roster. There had been weeks of speculation on which players would make the cut and which ones would not. During the preseason games, many players put in impressive performances, especially given that the Lions rested their starters. This allowed the management to take a closer look at the players and determine who would be the best fit for the team.

Upon reviewing the final roster, there were a few surprises that caught my attention. Here are the five decisions that were the most unexpected to me with the initial roster release.

Lions only keep 2 RBs

Aug 25, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) is tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback CJ Henderson (23) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions decision to keep only two running backs in their roster has surprised many. Craig Reynolds, who was the Lions third running back throughout the preseason, seemed like a sure bet to make the roster. However, it’s likely that the team has more moves planned and will need to make space for other players. It’s possible that some players may be placed on the injured reserve list, which would free up space for Reynolds to return to the roster. Therefore, there’s no need to worry too much about Reynolds’ absence as he will likely be back soon.

Melifonwu, J. Okwara stick around (for now)

Detroit Lions inside linebackers Alex Anzalone (34) and Julian Okwara (99) tackle Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) during second half action at Ford Field Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Detroit Lions

There were concerns about the roster status of two players, Ifeatu Melifonwu and Julian Okwara, as they had been outplayed during the preseason and have been dealing with injuries. It is likely that one or both of them will be designated as I.R. (injured reserve) tomorrow to preserve their eligibility for the season instead of being out for the entire season. By waiting until tomorrow, they will only have to sit out for four games, which will enable the Lions to maintain their depth upon their return or explore other options.

D-line beefed up

Lions coach Dan Campbell and defensive tackle Benito Jones on the sidelines during the Lions’ 34-23 win over the Vikings on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Ford Field.

Lionsminn 121122 Kd 3945

The Lions made a surprising decision by keeping 29 defensive players and only 21 offensive players. They focused on strengthening their defense by selecting the majority of their players from the defensive line. One unexpected addition to the roster was Benito Jones, who managed to impress the team during the preseason. Another positive news was that Levi Onwuzurike, who had been struggling with a back injury, was able to prove his worth and secure his spot on the team. Despite doubts about his performance, his play during the preseason was evident and helped him make it to the final roster.

UDFA darlings waived

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 19: Starling Thomas V #49 of the Detroit Lions runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter of the preseason game at Ford Field on August 19, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The two players that everyone thought were destined for the roster were Starling Thomas V and Dylan Drummond. Unfortunately, they both saw the chopping end of the roster cuts. Thomas’ name was essentially written in ink in many roster projections, considering his special teams and defensive play. However, his continued holding and grabbing issues may have contributed to his release. Drummond consistently performed well in training camp and preseason, making his cut very surprising. The Lions ultimately went with Antonie Green for the last receiver spot. However, there’s a chance that Drummond may be brought back after Jameson Williams ends up on the suspended list.

Dorsey, Gilmore round out secondary group

Aug 25, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback Steven Gilmore (36) intercepts the ball and returns it for a touchdown as Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Raequan Williams (92) defends in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The time of roster cuts can be disappointing for many players. However, it is also a time to celebrate the players who fought hard and earned a spot on the roster. Khalil Dorsey and Stephen Gilmore are two players who proved their worth and made it to the roster. Some people doubted if they did enough to make the team, but their impressive performances on the field showed how much the coaching staff and management valued their hard work. Gilmore played exceptionally well against the Panthers with several pass breakups and a pick-six, while Dorsey forced a fumble in the same game. It is great to see their hard work pay off and for them to be rewarded with a spot on the roster.

