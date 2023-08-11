5 biggest storylines to watch as Bears battle Titans in preseason opener

Week 1 is finally here! Well, Week 1 of the preseason, that is.

The beginning of the 2023 Chicago Bears season starts tomorrow and fans are brimming with excitement, as there are many storylines to keep an eye on for Saturday’s preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.

How will Fields do in his first action of 2023? Who will come out on top in the position battles?

Let’s take a look at the five storylines to watch in Saturday’s preseason opener.

Justin Fields' performance

The third-year quarterback faces his first challenge of the year against the Titans, and Fields will have a great opportunity to answer many of the questions being raised about him. Will Fields continue to have a sharp connection with wide receiver DJ Moore? Will Fields be more patient in the pocket? Will Fields be more conservative with the ball, or will he test the defense downfield?

The NFL’s tendency to only give starters limited snaps in the preseason won’t allow Fields to supply a satisfying answer to all of those concerns, but a productive drive or two with the first-team offense would do much to ease the anxiety of Bears fans.

Offensive line's performance

Although it is true that the offense has made major progress in training camp, the offensive line has been the biggest concern. Several starters have been bogged down with injuries and the unit has been getting overwhelmed by the Bears defense on an almost day-to-day basis.

It will be interesting, if not terrifying, to see how the group holds up against the Titans defensive front on Saturday. On an individual level, several guys have a great opportunity to really impress and turn some heads. Rookie first round pick Darnell Wright will be the focus of both the fans and coaches, but other linemen like Braxton Jones and Larry Borom could make a big impact.

It’s also still to be determined who will be part of the starting five in this game as lingering injuries put the status of players like Nate Davis and Teven Jenkins in jeopardy. Most importantly, the guys in the trenches will be tasked with protecting Field and the first-team offense, much to the horror of the game’s spectators. Opening some holes in the run game and giving Fields a clean pocket for him to go to work in will do much to alleviate concerns for the unit.

Cornerback position battle

“Stevenson is putting together a good day.” “Terell Smith with a nice pass breakup on Fields.”

Reports such as these consistently came out of Halas Hall for the last week or so, giving way to two reactions from Bears fans: excitement for Stevenson, and confusion as to who the heck Terell Smith is.

Stevenson has adjusted to the speed of the NFL, so much so that the rookie cornerback from Miami seemingly makes a “wow” play in every practice. Then there’s Smith, another cornerback who wasn’t nearly as celebrated as Stevenson when he was drafted but is now the only real obstacle in Stevenson’s path to locking up a major role at corner.

The Bears’ cornerback battle was one of the most surprising but welcome competitions in camp and now the pair will face their first major test, assuming Smith suits up. He’s been sidelined with an injury. Both rookies will undoubtedly get major playing time while being scrutinized by the Bears’ coaching staff, giving them ample opportunity to make some big plays.

It’s a real possibility that one of these cornerbacks will finally have a leg up on the other by game’s end.

Running back competition

While it’s true that the offensive line is a blemish on the team at this point, the guys they block for are one of the Bear’s biggest strengths: the running backs. General manager Ryan Poles did a masterful job of upgrading the position when former Bear David Montgomery took his wheels to the Motor City, adding to the trio of former Panthers with the signing of D’Onta Foreman in the offseason and drafting a powerful runner in Roschon Johnson.

Even with such a dangerous surplus of running backs, there still is only one football. The group is competing for who will get the majority of the snaps in the regular season, and the running back rotation on Saturday will be an early sign for what the coaches have in mind. It’s believed that Montgomery’s partner last season, Khalil Herbert, will be the default starter, with Johnson and Foreman sharing a smaller workload.

Herbert’s lead is not concrete by any means; a bad game by him and a solid performance by Foreman or Johnson can shake up the running back snow globe. While the first game of the preseason is not where the running back hierarchy will be set, it could be an early indicator for what the rotation will be come the regular season.

Defensive line's performance

Though the unit’s offensive counterpart is in dire straits, the defensive line group is suddenly not looking so bad. The Bears’ recent signing of defensive end Yannick Ngakoue bolsters the group to an at least respectable degree, giving the front four a chance to make a solid impact in the regular season.

The concerns start to compile when Ngakoue is removed from the equation. The Bears have young, unproven players rounding out the defensive front, but the preseason is a great place to gain some experience and improve. The most intriguing player to watch will, of course, be rookie defensive tackle Gervon Dexter, who has been the lone bright spot on the defensive line in camp. Fellow rookie Zacch Pickens has had a much quieter camp, but Saturday’s game may be where he bursts onto the scene.

Defensive Terrell Lewis has also had a surprisingly solid camp and he could play himself into a decent role on the defensive rotation with a good preseason. Defensive ends Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson, however, have much less room for error. They should get a good amount of snaps against the Titans, but failure to leave an impact on the game could push them closer to getting cut by the Bears.

