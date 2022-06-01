5 biggest positions of concern for the Steelers in 2022

This offseason the Pittsburgh Steelers have done a ton of work to re-tool the roster. This has been primarily centered on improving a struggling offense and getting pieces in place at quarterback. But there are still worries and here are the five spots we are most concerned with for the upcoming season.

Starting offensive tackle

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh went into 2021 without a solid plan for offensive tackle and ended up starting then-rookie Dan Moore at left tackle all season. This season it is Moore back and left tackle and Chuks Okoraforon on the right side. With so much emphasis on the interior offensive line, I’m worried OT didn’t get enough.

Backup outside linebacker

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Last season the Steelers completely mishandled the Melvin Ingram situation and ended up with no depth at outside linebacker. This offseason the Steelers did nothing to improve the talent behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

Backup running back

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Of all the backup spots where Pittsburgh needed to get some talent and didn’t, running back is going to be the one to hurt the most. The Steelers cannot just run Najee Harris into the ground but there is no viable backup on the roster.

Starting cornerback

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers didn’t bring Joe Haden back and there’s no way Levi Wallace is an upgrade. Pittsburgh also brought Ahkello Witherspoon back based on half a season of solid play. This group is going to rely heavily on the units around them to be successful.

Starting quarterback

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Too obvious? Maybe but if you aren’t worried about a multitude of factors surrounding the starting quarterback spot, you have no soul. Will Mitch Trubisky get his career on track? Will the Steelers rush Kenny Pickett onto the field? There is so much more that can go wrong here instead of right.

1

1