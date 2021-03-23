5 biggest needs for Raiders after first week of free agency

Here are the Raiders' five biggest needs after the first week of free agency. 1. Slot cornerback: Lamarcus Joyner was cut and the Raiders need to replace him. 2. Right tackle: Trent Brown was traded away and they need to replace him as the starter. 3. Free safety: Erik Harris was allowed to leave in free agency and a solid single-high safety is a must in Gus Bradley’s defense. 4. Outside cornerback: A veteran presence to either mentor Damon Arnette or compete with him for the starting job is needed. 5. Nose tackle: Johnathan Hankins was brought back, but there is really no one else