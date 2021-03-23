5 biggest needs for Raiders after first week of free agency and best available player to fill them

Levi Damien
·2 min read
Monday was the one-week anniversary of the start of the NFL Free Agency negotiating period. In that week, the Raiders addressed several positions, none more so than a 3-tech defensive tackle. They now go seven deep at 3-tech, so, yeah, I think they’re good there.

But what of the other positions? Well, they addressed edge rusher with the addition of Yannick Ngakoue, replaced the departure of WR Nelson Agholor with the signing of John Brown, bulked up the running back spot with a big investment in Kenyon Drake, and the interior offensive line with the retention of Richie Incognito and Denzelle Good, and the addition of Nick Martin.

Today, Marcus Mariota agreed to a pay cut which lowered his cap number at least $7 million, thus giving the Raiders some much-needed money to spend.

With that in mind, where might they spend that money? And how have the top five needs changed? Very good questions. Here are the top five.

1. Slot cornerback

Lamarcus Joyner was cut and the Raiders need to replace him. Plain and simple.

Brian Poole
MacKenzie Alexander
Nickell Robey-Coleman
K’Waun Williams

2. Right tackle

Trent Brown was traded away and they need to replace him as the starter. They might want to add a swing tackle as well.

Mitchell Schwartz
Ricky Wagner
Kelvin Beachum
Elijah Wilkinson

3. Free safety

Erik Harris was allowed to leave in free agency and a solid single-high safety is a must in Gus Bradley’s defense.

Malik Hooker
Tre Boston
Xavier Woods
Tashaun Gipson
Duron Harmon

4. Outside cornerback

A veteran presence to either mentor Damon Arnette or compete with him for the starting job is needed.

Richard Sherman
Malcolm Butler
Steven Nelson
Quinton Dunbar
Casey Hayward
Bashaud Breeland
AJ Bouye

5. Nose tackle

Johnathan Hankins was brought back, but there is really no one else. Bringing in depth and rotation is a must.

DaQuan Jones
Danny Shelton
Corey Peters
Lawrence Guy

