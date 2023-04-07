5 biggest needs for Patriots heading into 2023 NFL draft

The New England Patriots aren’t entering the 2023 NFL draft in a state of desperation.

That means they’ve made the necessary moves through free agency to position themselves to take the best available player off the draft board. Make no mistake, they still need help at some positions more than others, but they won’t be backed into a corner no matter how the draft turns out.

Could there be a few surprises?

There has been talk of the team possibly seeking to trade quarterback Mac Jones, which would put them in the market for a brand new signal-caller. They reportedly might also have interest in grabbing a high-end running back early in the draft. So there definitely could be a surprise or two in the coming weeks.

For now, we’ve ranked the team’s top-five positions of need before the draft festivities kick off later in the month.

Linebacker

Speed kills on the football field, and the Patriots could definitely use more of it at linebacker.

It’s clear the team is trying to make an effort to get away from the larger, plodding run-stuffers they’ve leaned so heavily on over the years. They need ball-hawks capable of chasing down plays and making key stops in games.

It’s a must in a division with dual-threat quarterbacks like Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa constantly making things difficult on the field. The Patriots have also struggled against running backs with great pass-catching abilities.

They could really lock things down by going after more athletic linebackers that can drop back in coverage and make open field tackles against some of the more slippery ball-carriers in the league.

Safety

Longtime defensive captain Devin McCourty has retired from football, and cornerback Jalen Mills is moving back to playing safety.

The Patriots actually have a solid group of safeties with Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers and Kyle Dugger all in the mix, but they could use a free safety prospect capable of contributing right away or down the line.

Being good on the backend of the defense will be imperative when facing a slew of big-play receivers in the AFC East. Mills was initially a safety before he made the transition to cornerback. So the hope is that he fits like a glove in a defensive system he already knows like the back of his hand.

Cornerback

The last name Jones is taking over the defensive backfield for the Patriots.

They are currently sitting pretty right now with Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones and Marcus Jones spearheading the effort at cornerback. However, they could still move for another potential lockdown option to suffocate an AFC East division full of talented quarterbacks.

Would the Patriots aim high for a player like Joey Porter Jr. or Devon Witherspoon? Or, would it be smarter to wait later and grab someone like DJ Turner II or Eli Ricks?

The defense was the strength of the team throughout the 2022 season, and it only makes sense for them to continue adding on to a unit that nearly got them to the postseason Promised Land.

Offensive tackle

Yes, the Patriots are trying to shore things up at offensive tackle. With Isaiah Wynn’s contract being up, New England made moves for veteran offensive linemen Riley Reiff and Calvin Anderson. They even re-signed Conor McDermott to a new deal.

The guaranteed money on Reiff’s contract means he’s likely going to see action on the field in 2023, but at 34 years old, he’s clearly not the long-term answer. It’s time to plan for life after Wynn by going out and taking an offensive tackle in the early rounds.

The Patriots already invested in Adrian Klemm as the new offensive line coach with the hope of keeping quarterback Mac Jones from getting rag-dolled for a second straight season. Adding a potential future franchise player makes too much sense in this draft.

Wide receiver

It’s time to stop throwing darts at the board and missing at the receiver position. If the Patriots can’t pull off a blockbuster trade for DeAndre Hopkins or Jerry Jeudy, they should greatly consider using the No. 14 overall pick on a wideout.

Boston College prospect Zay Flowers, who met with Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien this week, would be a perfect fit for the team. He has the blazing outside speed to scare opponents over the top by leaving defenders choking on his smoke.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba would also be a solid pick-up for the Patriots at No. 14. They need speed and a reliable route-runner that can consistently get open. A player like that could unlock everything for the Patriots.

