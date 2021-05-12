5 biggest measuring sticks on the Buffalo Bills’ 2021 schedule

The Bills’ full 2021 schedule will be released by the NFL at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. While we wait, there is some good news.

We already have plenty of leaks dropping (follow along with those here), but in addition, we know opponents and where the Bills will play them.

In looking at those, here are the Bills’ five biggest measuring sticks in 2021:

at Buccaneers

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps the most obvious. Not only would this game be against quarterback Tom Brady who... well, owned the Bills for so long... it's against the defending champs, who also return every single starter on their roster to defend their title. Oh, and the cherry on top: It's on the road.

at Chiefs

Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The clear-cut No. 2 measuring stick. Yes, the Chiefs did get the best of the Bills twice just last season, but they didn't win the Super Bowl... and they also don't return as many starters as the Bucs do. One of the big differences between the Chiefs last season and already in 2021 is their turnover in the trenches. The Bills have tried to address their defensive line in the same offseason the Chiefs are re-tooling their O-line. That might make this the most-interesting measuring stick for Buffalo.

vs./ at Patriots

Bills quarterback Josh Allen. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Do the Bills have a stranglehold on the AFC East? The Patriots will let us know. Buffalo went 6-0 against the division a year ago. It'll probably be hard to replicate that, but the Patriots could be the second-best team in the division next season after their splashes in free agency and opt outs that are returning. The Pats lost the most players to opt outs in the NFL a year ago, and many folks forget that. They'll be close to a whole new team.

at Titans

Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) stiff arms Bills cornerback Josh Norman. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

The Chiefs will give the Bills a true look at their pass rush and if it's better. But early in 2020, Buffalo's run defense was just as brutal. Star Lotulelei will return after opting out in 2020, but is he enough to fix the run defense? The Titans are probably the toughest run game Buffalo faces next season. That'll let us know this answer.



vs./ at Jets

Zach Wilson stands onstage with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Flip side of measuring stick here. Should the Bills beat the Jets? Yes. Buffalo is defending a divisional crown against the team that just drafted quarterback Zach Wilson No. 2 overall. This is more of a beat-up stick. The measuring stick should show the Bills are very far ahead of the lowly Jets.

