The 5 biggest games on the Steelers 2022 regular season schedule

There is so much riding on the 2022 NFL season. As the first season since 2004 without Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, the pressure on every other member of this franchise is amplified. Here are the five biggest games on the Steelers schedule this season.

Week 1 @ Cincinnati Bengals

AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

No time to ease into the season with the season opener on the road against the best team in the AFC North. This will be a huge opening weekend test for this re-build Steelers team.

Week 6 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Is anyone else tired of seeing Tom Brady playing football? This is a non-conference matchup against the Steelers most hated opposing quarterback and it’s at home. Nuff said.

Week 13 @ Atlanta Falcons

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons might not be contenders this year but this Week 13 matchup is a total trap game. Second week in a row of travel for a Steelers team that isn’t traveling much and the week before a huge showdown with the Ravens.

Week 14 vs Baltimore Ravens

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Coming back home after two road games to take on the team’s biggest division rival. It’s compounded by the fact this will be the first time in the season the Steelers and Ravens will square off and it’s already Week 14.

Week 18 vs Cleveland Browns

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The final game of the regular season and if things have gone according to plan could have huge playoff implications at Heinz Field. This game follows a huge road tilt against the Ravens as well.

