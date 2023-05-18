5 biggest games on Eagles’ 2023 schedule

The Eagles are the most talked about team in the NFC.

For a good reason, Philadelphia is regarded as the city opposing teams will have to get through for a trip to the Super Bowl.

Following the release of the Eagles 2023 schedule by the NFL, here are the five biggest games to circle:

Week 1: Sunday, September 10 at New England Patriots at 4:25 PM (CBS)

One of Tom Brady’s Super Bowl losses came at the hands of the Eagles and several of those players are still on both rosters.

Starting off 1-0 is always good for moral and vanquishing the Patriots would eliminate any talk of a Super Bowl hangover.

Week 6: Sunday, October 15 at New York Jets at 4:25 PM+ (FOX)



The Jets could be the favorites in the AFC East thanks to the arrival of Aaron Rodgers and a top five defense gives this matchup big game feels.

Week 11: Monday, November 20 at Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 PM+ (ESPN/ABC)

The Super Bowl rematch offers star power on both sides of the football, along with multiple storylines involving Andy Reid and the Kelce brothers.

A Monday night matchup featuring Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes is among the most must see TV of the year.

Week 13: Sunday, December 3 vs. San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 PM+ (FOX)

The NFC Championship rematch offers a ton of bad blood and intriguing storylines that begin with Javon Hargrave and his $84 million reasons for jumping ship.

The Week 13 landing spot gives San Francisco plenty of time to get quarterback Brock Purdy healthy also.

Week 14: Sunday, December 10 at Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 PM+ (NBC)

You can’t win the NFC East without going through Dallas and the Week 14 matchup could play a deciding role on the division standings regardless of Philadelphia’s two matchups with the Giants.

