5 biggest games on the Chargers’ 2024 schedule

The Chargers schedule was released for the 2024 season. Based on the strength of the schedule, the Bolts have a good chance of bouncing back this year with head coach Jim Harbaugh at the helm. All the changes made this offseason have renewed eagerness, especially now that the schedule has been released.

Los Angeles will face five playoff teams from last season, including the Chiefs twice. This season, the Bolts have several highly anticipated matchups.

Here are the top five:

Chargers vs. Ravens: Jim and John Harbaugh will coach against each other on Monday Night Football in Week 12. This will be the first time the brothers face off since the Super Bowl 11 years ago, back when Jim was the head coach of the 49ers. The game will be a reunion not only for the Harbaugh brothers but also for players, coaches, and front-office staff with ties to the Ravens. Get your popcorn ready for the Harbaugh Bowl.

Chargers vs. Raiders: It’s safe to say that Chargers fans have a sour taste in their mouths from the last time the Bolts faced Las Vegas. The Chargers are set to face their longtime rivals as their first matchup of the season and tensions are sure to be high. The last time these teams faced each other, Los Angeles suffered a historic 63-21 loss, which led to the firing of former head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco the next day.

Chargers vs. Chiefs: The Chargers will face the reigning Super Bowl champs twice, and it is bound to be an exciting matchup since this is an opportunity for Harbaugh’s first year in Los Angeles to potentially win an AFC West title. The Chiefs have taken the title for the last several seasons, but there may be a new winner in town. Win or lose, it’s always good to see how the Chargers match up against a championship-caliber team.

Chargers vs. Bengals: The AFC North is an intimidating division. Every team in the AFC North finished with a winning record last season, including Cincinnati. The Bengals are bound to be contenders again with quarterback Joe Burrow’s return. This matchup will be a battle of the quarterbacks, Burrow and Herbert.

Chargers vs. Broncos: The Chargers will need to do their best against teams in their own division, like the Broncos. Winning an AFC West title is a hefty challenge and even if the Bolts fall short in that endeavor, they still need to win against teams in their own division to get a desirable position for the playoffs. This matchup will be fun since it will feature two quarterbacks who are both Oregon products. Bo Nix was drafted this year by Denver.

