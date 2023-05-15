5 biggest games on Bills 2023 schedule

Following the release of the Buffalo Bills 2023 schedule by the NFL, here are the five biggest games to circle:

5. Week 5: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (London)

On paper, the Bills facing the Jaguars isn’t exactly the most-appealing contest even if it’s an opposition that looks to be on the rise.

Instead, this one is all about off the field. Specifically, the location.

Buffalo is traveling across the pond to London to face Jacksonville. That alone makes this game held in higher regard than others. Then there’s the stadium to consider.

The Bills new stadium is under construction. It was designed by the same folks who built Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where this contest is to be held. It’s regarded as one of the best soccer stadiums in Europe and according to the renderings of Buffalo’s new venue, they’re going to look awfully similar.

The Bills will be getting a bit of a taste of their new stadium up in North London.

4. Week 12: at Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are the most talked about team in the NFC. For good reason, Philadelphia is regarded as the place that the path to the Super Bowl goes through in their conference.

The Bills facing the birds is going to have a feel of a Super Bowl preview–if the correct stars align for Buffalo in 2023.

3. Week 1: at New York Jets (MNF)

Similar to the Eagles, the Jets are the most talked about team in the AFC.

The word “Super Bowl” isn’t attached to Gang Green just yet, but New York is getting plenty of attention now. That’s what happens when you trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

2. Week 14: at Kansas City Chiefs

Another Eagles similarity, but this time in terms of that hypothetical “path.”

The Chiefs being the defending Super Bowl champs means that the Super Bowl goes through Kansas City in 2023.

But not only that, it Bills and Chiefs have a budding rivalry. It’s fun for everyone.

1. Week 9: at Cincinnati Bengals (SNF)

While the Chiefs have been a team circled on the Bills schedule for years, it’s now time to do the same with the Bengals. Especially after the way they knocked Buffalo out of the 2022 postseason.

The biggest game of the 2023 season will be in Cincinnati and it’s all about revenge.

Honorable mentions

Week 6: vs. New York Giants (SNF): Former Bills offensive coordinator leads his New York Giants to town in his return home.

Week 2: vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Two words: Home opener. It’s a holiday in western New York.

Week 18: at Miami Dolphins (TBD): A season finale usually has a lot on the line, even more so against your biggest rival.

