The 5 biggest Eagles storylines entering OTAs

The Eagles are just hours away from kicking off the first of six scheduled OTA sessions over the next week of offseason workouts.

The Birds have no mandatory minicamp scheduled for the third year in a row; Philadelphia should have 100 percent attendance at the voluntary OTA sessions before breaking off official team activities until late July.

With all eyes on the seven-player 2023 NFL draft, here are the five biggest storylines entering OTAs.

Perfect attendance?

There are no current contract haggles or major injuries that’ll keep any key personnel from not being in attendence.

Philadelphia has one of the NFL’s lightest offseason workloads by designed and that has result in most if not every player attending the five or six OTA sessions and no mandatory minicamps.

Kelee Ringo is the only unsigned 2023 draft pick as well.

Bulldogs reunion

Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis will look to assert themselves in year two, and they’ll be joined by Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo.

The OTA sessions offer the first of many opportunties for the five former Bulldog defenders to take the field together.

Status of Lane Johnson

Johnson had surgery on a torn abductor muscle and was deemed out for 10-12 weeks of offseason rehab.

Johnson announced himself cleared a few weeks ago and the All-Pro right tackle should be primed for another huge season.

2 new coordinators

Desai took over for Jonathan Gannon as defensive coordinator, and he’ll look to improve on a defense that finished No. 6 in DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) last season.

Desai, a Vic Fangio disciple, will duplicate the two-deep safety look that focuses on getting pressure off the edge.

Brian Johnson will lead the Eagles’ offense and enter the fray, having already established an essential bond with quarterback Jalen Hurts. After two years as the Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach, Johnson was promoted to offensive coordinator in February after Shane Steichen left to take the Colts’ head-coaching job.

Under Johnson’s tutelage, Hurts’ passer rating jumped from 22nd in 2021 to fourth last season. His yards-per-attempt average jumped from 15th to third, his interception percentage from 12th to fifth, and his touchdowns-to-interceptions differential from plus-seven to plus-16. He finished third in rushing first downs. His 23 rushing touchdowns in 2021-22 are the most in two years by an NFL quarterback.

Jalen Hurts playing for the culture

After some uncertainty upon Hurts being named the starter, he’s the face of the franchise after signing a five-year, $255 million contract extension.

Hurts is the culture and hearbeat of this team and he’s now the unquestioned leader of the Eagles with several veterans set to transition.

Random notes

