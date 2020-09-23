5 biggest concerns about the Eagles after their 0-2 start

5 biggest concerns about Eagles after their 0-2 start originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have plenty of long-term concerns with their franchise but that’s not what we’re going to talk about right now.

Sure, you can look at their lack of young talent and inadequate drafts as a bigger overall problem. But they have enough problems right now.

After their 0-2 start, the Eagles are dead last in the NFL in turnover differential (-5) and are tied for second-to-last in point differential (-28). It’s been an ugly start to this season, but they’re not completely done yet. The NFC East is pretty awful and because of that, they’ll probably still have a shot.

But they need to correct their issues and quickly.

Here are my top five concerns about the Eagles through two games:

5. Not getting enough out of D-line

The Eagles are spending nearly $48 million in 2020 on their defensive line, by far the most of any position group on the team. And through two games, the production hasn’t been there.

The entire defensive line has combined for 3 1/2 sacks through two games. Now, that’s not the only way to judge a defensive line but the Eagles also aren’t getting the kind of pressure they need to. They got some on Dwayne Haskins in Week 1 but got barely any on Jared Goff in Week 2.

The strength of this defensive line — and the defense as a whole — is supposed to be its interior. Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Malik Jackson and Hassan Ridgeway form what should be one of the best defensive tackle rotations in the NFL. But against a young Rams interior OL, these guys didn’t do enough. Cox is getting double-teamed a lot but he has to start beating those doubles and the other guys need to start getting at the QB when Cox is doubled. Jackson had a good first game but came back to Earth in the second game. We’ll see about Hargrave, who is getting worked back in after missing training camp.

The same goes for Derek Barnett, who missed all of training camp too. He needs to get back to 100 percent and start playing like a first-round pick. Brandon Graham is a solid player and Josh Sweat has shown flashes but this team doesn’t have enough at defensive end right now. That’s why the interior has to push the pocket and these ends need to clean up.

4. Injuries keep mounting on OL

Even as the Eagles start to get healthy, injuries are still a problem. With Isaac Seumalo’s knee injury, three of the Eagles’ five starting offensive linemen are already on Injured Reserve: Brandon Brooks, Andre Dillard and now Seumalo.

At least Lane Johnson is back, Jason Kelce is as solid as ever and Jason Peters has stayed healthy through two games. But now the Eagles will be starting young guards between their Pro Bowl linemen for at least the next month.

Here’s the OL we might be looking at for a while:

LT: Jason Peters

Jason Peters LG: Matt Pryor

Matt Pryor C: Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce RG: Nate Herbig

Nate Herbig RT: Lane Johnson

Herbig is the starting right guard and Pryor came in at left guard in the Rams game. Herbig had a really good game against the Rams and Pryor was fine once he got in there. The Eagles have other options there too; perhaps once Jamon Brown is caught up, he will be a starter. Doug Pederson on Wednesday mentioned they have some options.

No matter what, though, depth is an issue here. If Pryor is a starter, the Eagles’ top backups are Brown, Jordan Mailata, Jack Driscoll and Sua Opeta.

3. Offense is out of sync

A lot of this is the quarterback, but it’s not all him. The entire offense deserves some blame. It starts with Pederson and his play calling. Simply put, it can be better. It’s Pederson’s job to utilize his players strengths and I’m not so sure he’s done that early in this season. Now, he has done some good things, like sticking with the run when it began to work against the Rams. But he needs to get a better feel for how to get Carson Wentz out of his funk.

Right now, the Eagles are in 12 personnel (one running back, two receivers) an outrageous 74% of the time, by far the most of any team in the league. I know they need to find ways to get Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert playing time but can they really be an explosive offense with a two-tight end base offense?

In the first game, we saw the Eagles take a bunch of deep shots and then in the second game, we saw them emphasize a quick passing game. They need to find a middle ground and an offensive identity. If the protection can hold up — and that’s a big if — the deep threat could do a lot for this offense.

