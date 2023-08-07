5 big things from Eagles open training camp practice at Lincoln Financial Field

The Eagles have the NFL’s best fan base, and all you needed was one open training camp practice to show how loyal franchise supporters can be.

Fans packed Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night to watch the NFC Champions start preparation for their preseason opener.

The building was already buzzing after Howie Roseman went out and added two talented linebackers, signing Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham to bolster the weakest unit on a stacked roster.

The team has kept the game plan under wraps this summer, as cameras were only allowed for individual drills and warmups.

With the Eagles now off until Tuesday, here are five big things from open practice.

50K

The Eagles had over 50,000 fans to see the team at Lincoln Financial Field for the first time since the NFC Championship Game.

The gates opened at 5 p.m., with fans sprinting to first come, first serve seating arrangements.

2 big signings

Just as the open practice began, the Eagles agreed to terms with veteran linebackers Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham.

Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman addressed any concerns during his first press conference of training camp.

Roseman said the Eagles would address the position at some point, and he brought in two solid players.

Jack and Cunningham have been productive, starting 170+ combined games at the linebacker position.

Depth chart notes

Marlon Tuipulotu flashed on Sunday night, while Josh Jobe was the first man up at the cornerback spot opposite Darius Slay.

K’Von Wallace split first team reps with Terrell Edmunds again.

Christian Elliss got the initial first team reps, along with Shaun Bradley, a major blow for Nicholas Morrow, who took first team reps before undrafted rookie Ben VanSumeren/

Hurts looks to already be in midseason form, spreading the football around early.

Hurts found A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert in consecutive plays to begin the scrimmage, and then connected with the All-Pro on another big play in the conrer of the end znoe.

Nolan Smith is Micah Parsons 2.0

The comparison is growing and Smith could force Brandon Graham to take far fewer reps than expected when he returned on a one-year deal.

Smith is outstanding, has an elite first step and his development could play a role in whether Haason Reddick lands a new deal.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire