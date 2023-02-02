5 big risers from Day 2 of Senior Bowl practice

Senior Bowl week is always a very exciting time of the NFL draft process as players from all over the country congregate in Mobile, Ala., with the goal of raising their draft stock.

The Bears are well-represented during this week’s, where general manager Ryan Poles, head coach Matt Eberflus and assistant GM Ian Cunningham were in attendance. Not to mention, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is serving as the head coach of the American team, which is giving him an up-close look at the prospects.

The defensive backs and wide receivers took center stage on day two of Senior Bowl practice. With both being positions of need for Bears, and \ Getsy getting a firsthand look at a lot of these guys, expect at least one of the following players to hear their name called by the Bears come April.

WR Trey Palmer, Nebraska

Palmer had one of the highlights of the day during one-on-ones. He hit Boise State defensive back JL Skinner with a hesitation and shoulder fake before immediately exploding past him upfield for a long reception in the end zone. It drew audible praise from those in attendance, and was sure to make scouts and media tap each other on the shoulder whenever he was lined up for the rest of the day. Palmer is a burner. He has that type of downhill speed that is hard to keep up with if you end up behind him, which will keep defensive backs honest and open up more of that underneath real estate for him to find space and get open. Palmer’s a really fun guy to watch, and his stock is on the rise.

CB Daniel Scott, California

Scott was everywhere today. He picked off a pass in one-on-ones on a 10-yard out route after practically running his man’s route for him. He was sticky all day and showed great ability to transition laterally to keep up with whomever he was covering- solid showing for the former Golden Bear.

CB Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford

If you took a shot every time someone said Kelly’s name today, you would have to go buy another bottle. They guy was all over the place in one-on-ones, seven-on-sevens, and in team scrimmage. He had an interception during seven-on-sevens that saw him rip the ball away from the intended receiver and race to the end zone, which prompted his defensive comrades to follow him on his run like he was Rocky running through the streets of Philadelphia preparing to fight Apollo Creed. Kelly also had a near pick in team scrimmage where the defense was in zone coverage. He was covering the near sideline before reading the quarterback’s eyes and jumped in front of the intended pass to the slot receiver who was just outside the near hash. Kelly was arguably the most fun guy to watch all day and made a big impression.

WR Michael Wilson, Stanford

Like his Cardinal counterpart Kyu Blu Kelly on the defensive side, Wilson has opened some eyes. One rep that stands out in particular came in one-on-ones. He had great release off the line of scrimmage and hit a great out and in on a deep post to haul in a pass in the end zone. There are many who have him as their WR1 of all the receivers in Mobile after today, and that is becoming hard to argue.

CB Darius Rush, South Carolina

Rush had a few really good reps in one-on-ones. He ran step-for-step with his man that led to him pulling in a one-handed interception. Rush did something similar on day one of practice where he undercut a comeback route and had an interception. He is a tough guy to shake with shoulder fakes, and he doesn’t give up on plays even when it seems like he is beat. I’ve loved watching Rush these last two days, and he could be a late-round gem.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire