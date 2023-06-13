5 big questions on defense as Raiders wrap up minicamp

Minicamp is behind us. Next stop is training camp. Many questions face this Raiders squad they must answer over the next few weeks and months. We looked at the questions facing the offense. Now we turn to the defense.

What will the DT rotation be?

The uncertainty on the defensive interior is for the worst reason – because there just isn’t anyone good enough to be a surefire starter. Bilal Nichols would seem to be the favorite to start, but that by virtue of his having been a first wave free agent signing last season. The problem is, however, that he did not live up to that billing. And it was only for lack of other options that he even kept his starting job.

That is still the case this year. Even with the Raiders spending four draft picks on interior defensive linemen the past two years, we still don’t know if they have even one worthy starter from those picks.

Along with the draft pick additions, they added a few more free agents this offseason including John Jenkins and Jordan Willis. They also brought back Jerry Tillery. That’s a lot of bodies. It looks like playing the odds that if they have enough guys, a couple of them will shake out and be passable.

How long will it take for Tyree Wilson to develop?

Apr 27, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson poses for a photo on the NFL Draft Red Carpet before the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders’ pick at seven overall has yet to practice for the team as he recovers from a foot injury he suffered last season. With rare physical traits and loads of raw potential, he is a bit of a long term project. Sometimes high ceiling players can get ahead of schedule, but that would require he actually see the field first.

Chandler Jones was a disappointing addition as a big free agent signing last year and Wilson is the heir apparent. The preference would be sooner rather than later. But until he actually takes the field, it’s anybody’s guess when he will be ready to take snaps from Jones.

Is Robert Spillane the answer at MIKE?

Denzel Perryman is out, Robert Spillane is in. As of now it’s Divine Deablo who is wearing the green dot and calling out plays on the defense. Even in just his third season, he is the longest tenured Raiders linebacker, so he knows the defense better.

At some point, however, you’d have to expect Spillane will take over those duties, as he is the MIKE linebacker and that’s usually part of the job.

He has big shoes to fill. Perryman made the Pro Bowl in 2021 and was a valuable asset on defense. Apparently not valuable enough to keep around as the new staff let him go for Spillane, who is coming off a career-high 79-tackle season. If you’re thinking that’s not a lot to be a career-high, you’re right. It’s not. It would seem the Raiders think the 27-year-old’s best seasons are ahead of him. We shall see.

Are they set at cornerback?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 02: Cornerback Nate Hobbs #39 of the Las Vegas Raiders points at cornerback Amik Robertson #21 as they leave the field with cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman #23 after the team’s 32-23 victory over the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

While the Raiders haven’t sat on their hands this offseason at cornerback, they haven’t added any players who look like instant starters. They still have Nate Hobbs, but after that it looks like a bunch of depth players.

They seem to like Brandon Facyson to start at one of the outside corner spots. The other side is anybody’s guess with free agent additions Duke Shelley and David Long Jr and fourth round draft pick Jakorian Bennett joining returning depth players Tyler Hall, Amik Robertson, and Sam Webb.

Recently they had free agent Marcus Peters in for a visit, but he left unsigned. He may be the only free agent cornerback who would be an immediate starter. There is also trades as an option.

Where are the upgrades on defense?

Sep 18, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham reacts in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Players they saw leave this offseason include DT Andrew Billings, LB Denzel Perryman, CB Rock Ya-Sin, CB Anthony Averett, and S Duron Harmon.

They replaced them with DT John Jenkins, LB Robert Spillane, CB Brandon Facyson, CB Duke Shelley, and S Marcus Epps.

What you have to ask yourself is when you look at who left vs who replaced them, are there any clear upgrades? The best I can say is…maybe? Certainly no clear upgrades.

