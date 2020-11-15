5 big questions ahead of Bears’ Week 10 game vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears are heading into their most important game of the season to date, where they’ll host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. Chicago will be looking to regain some momentum that’s been lost in a three-game losing streak. But it won’t be easy against a Vikings team that has found a rhythm in a two-game winning streak.

Here are five storylines to watch as the Bears head into their Week 10 game against the Vikings.

Can the Bears finally break their three-game losing streak?

In a lot of ways, Monday night's game against the Vikings feels like a must-win for the Bears. Even if quarterback Nick Foles doesn't necessarily agree. After all, Chicago has lost three straight games and finds themselves on the outside looking in on the NFC playoff picture after a 5-1 start. If the Bears lose Monday night, they'll drop to 5-5 heading into the bye week with a date with the Green Bay Packers in primetime on the horizon. Chicago cannot afford a loss -- especially against a team that they should beat. Not only would a win give Matt Nagy's team some motivation heading into the bye week, but it'll keep them from the brink of a meltdown.

Will the Bears make it five in a row against the Vikings?

Chicago couldn't be meeting Minnesota at a worse time. After a 1-5 start, the Vikings have won two straight games against the Packers and Detroit Lions to gain the kind of momentum this Bears team can only hope for at this point. The good news for the Bears is that they've found success against the Vikings since Nagy's arrival. The Bears have swept the Vikings over the last two seasons, and Minnesota hasn't exactly thrived at Soldier Field. Hopefully that's s recipe for success for a Bears team in desperate need for a win.

What kind of impact will Bill Lazor taking over as play-caller have on Chicago's offense?

The big storyline this week comes courtesy of Matt Nagy, who made the decision to hand off play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor against the Vikings. Considering the calls for Nagy to give up play-calling have been two seasons in the making, it was certainly a defining moment for Nagy during his three-year coaching tenure with the Bears. It took a lot for Nagy to take a step back -- even if it is just for a week -- and observe the entire team, as a head coach should. Now, the question becomes: What impact does Lazor have on the offense? There are a multitude of issues on offense, which means Lazor's calling plays won't be a magic cure-all. But it certainly doesn't hurt to see what Lazor can do.

What will Bears run game look like without David Montgomery?

The Bears run game has been the worst in the entire NFL, and now they'll be without starting running back David Montgomery, who is sidelined with a concussion. Which certainly doesn't bode well for any potential progress in the run game. Depth was already a concern ahead of the season -- when Montgomery and Tarik Cohen were both healthy. Now, the Bears are thin at running back with converted running back Cordarrelle Patterson, Ryan Nall, Artavis Pierce and veteran Lamar Miller, who is expected to be elevated to the active roster for Monday night's game. Miller is someone who should have a prominent role in the run game, so we'll see what this team can do.

Can the Bears defense shut down Dalvin Cook and the Vikings offense?

The Vikings offense runs through stud running back Dalvin Cook, who has been arguably the best in the league through the first nine weeks -- and that's missing a game and a half. If the Bears defense can stop Cook, they'll be in good shape. Luckily, the Bears have had success stopping Cook. In three career games against the Bears, Cook has averaged just 2.53 yards per carry and 28.7 yards per game. The last time Cook came to Soldier Field, he was held to 70 scrimmage yards, including just 35 yards on 14 carries. We'll see if the Bears defense can once again contain Cook and put the pressure on quarterback Kirk Cousins.

