5 big men the Oregon Ducks should pursue in the transfer portal

The frontcourt for the 2023-24 Oregon Ducks is about as unsettled as it could possibly get.

Nate Bittle plans to return after averaging 7.3 points and 5.1 rebounds in 18 minutes per game last year, but until either N’Faly Dante or Kel’el Ware announce their plans for next season this team will need to explore the transfer portal to make an addition to the frontcourt.

Dante is coming off a career year and could parlay that into a professional career, either in the NBA or overseas if that doesn’t pan out, while Ware’s first season in Eugene went extremely poorly and it seems unlikely he’ll choose to return, either trying his hand at the NBA or entering the transfer portal.

Assuming one (or both) of those players depart, the Ducks will turn to the transfer portal to find a post player who can compliment the trio of newcomers in KJ Evans, Mookie Cook, and Jackson Shelstad.

The portal is far from set, with 1500 or so players expected to enter when all is said and done, but here is a first look at five big men the Ducks could bring to Eugene for next season:

Graham Ike - Wyoming

Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Ike missed the entire 2022-23 season with a foot injury, choosing to enter the portal after the season.

Ike was excellent for the Cowboys the year prior, averaging 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds. He’s not an elite finisher around the rim and doesn’t bring much of an outside shot, but his rebounding ability would be a big bonus if this team loses Dante this offseason.

Fardaws Aimaq - Texas Tech

Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Aimaq entered the portal last offseason coming off an outstanding season with Utah Valley. He was among the most sought after players in the portal, and ended up choosing Texas Tech over other options like Washington, Gonzaga, and Iowa State.

His only year in Lubbock did not go well, as he suffered an injury before the season which ultimately held him out until mid-January.

Story continues

He played fine once he was back, averaging 11.1 points and 7.9 rebounds in 11 games, but he was frustrated with how his injury was handled and quickly entered the portal once again.

Aimaq’s ability to stretch the floor, rebound against anyone, and protect the rim would make him a great addition for the Ducks – although he will have plenty of suitors despite the messy season at Tech.

Rienk Mast - Bradley

Syndication: Peoria Journal Star

Mast joined Bradley out of the Netherlands in 2019, and put together three excellent seasons in the Missouri Valley Conference before going portaling.

His 2022-23 numbers show what he could bring to Oregon’s frontcourt, as he averaged 13.8 points, eight rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 56.3% from two and 35.3% from deep.

Adding a big who can rebound and stretch the floor would open up driving lanes for Cook and Evans, and Mast could thrive in a role that doesn’t require the offense to play through him.

Francisco Caffaro - Virginia

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Caffaro is entering the portal with one year of eligibility remaining, having spent the past four years as a role player for Tony Bennett and Virginia.

The Argentinian may not pop off the screen statistically, but at seven-foot and 250 pounds Caffaro has proven himself useful as a big body and offensive rebounder. He’s a better option to come in and play valuable backup minutes, rather than as a high impact starter, but it’s easy to see a role for him in Eugene next season.

Enoch Boakye - Arizona State

Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

A look at Boakye’s numbers won’t impress a single Oregon fan out there, but he’ll be a hot commodity in the portal thanks to his pedigree as a top 30 prospect in the class of 2021 – where he previously committed to Michigan State before changing his mind and joining Bobby Hurley at ASU.

Boakye barely saw the floor in his 50 games with the Sun Devils, averaging 8.9 minutes and 1.5 points per game. However, his elite frame and sky-high potential make him an intriguing add if Altman can convince him to stay in the Pac-12 and join the Ducks.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire