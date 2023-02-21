The 5 big dates coming up on the NFL calendar

With the Super Bowl in the rearview mirror, the NFL can turn its full attention to the offseason. Here are the next five big dates coming up on the NFL calendar to keep an eye on.

NFL scouting combine | February 28-March 6

The NFL scouting combine is the league’s best chance to get up close and personal with all the top prospects. The players are all measured, tested and interviewed in what are the most important job interviews of their lives.

College pro days begin | March 7

This date marks the beginning of on-campus workout days for prospects as well as the first time when teams can arrange individual workouts and meetings with prospects.

Legal tampering period | March 13-15

This is the negotiating period ahead of the actual start of free agency when you will hear about players agreeing to terms with new teams on contracts but they cannot be announced as official.

Free agency begins | March 15

This is when all those contracts negotiated can be officially announced. Players can sign with other teams legally and this typically happens in waves over the course of several days of signings.

2023 NFL draft | April 27-29

The entirety of the NFL and its fans will have all eyes on Kansas City, Missouri as teams participate in the three-day, seven-round NFL draft.

